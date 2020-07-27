Are the Texas Longhorns Closing in On SI All American Candidate Gunner Helm?

After losing two commitments from Lake Travis tight end Lake McRee and three-star Atascocita tight end Landen King,Texas has been on the hunt for the prospects at the tight end position

Over the past week, new hope has been found in Englewood (CO.) Cherry Creek tight end Gunnar Helm.

Helm recorded 25 receptions for 370 yards and 8 touchdowns last season. He was identified and heavily recruited by Texas tight ends coach Jay Boulware. The three-star 2021 recruit has been identified by multiple top programs across the country; most notably receiving offers from Georgia, Wisconsin, Auburn and Iowa.

Watching his film: Helm looks like a prototypical pro spread tight end with blocking ability, pass-catching talent and the the kind of size (6-foot-5, 225 pounds) to be a real difference maker at the position in the Texas offense. As good as he already is, Helm's ceiling may be higher as he continues to develop as both a route runner and blocker over the next year.

Texas has grabbed the lead when it comes to Helm, according to several recruiting experts.

The Texas staffers haven’t been putting all their eggs in one basket, attracting interest from potential tight end prospect Juan Davis. Nevertheless, at six-foot-five, 225 pounds, Helm would be a huge boost and relief for the Longhorn Nation.

