In a surprising move Dallas product Marcel Brooks added his name in the transfer portal following a National Championship season with LSU. Brooks played 11 games recording eight tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks as a freshman in Baton Rouge.

“There is alot going on in the world and I just don’t want to be 6 hours away from my family when things are going on,” Brooks said in an Instagram Live post.

A successful senior season at Flower Mound-Marcus High School had Brooks sitting as the nation’s No. 32 high school prospect and No. 5 prospect out of Texas in the 2019 class (247Sports Composite).

The six-foot-three, 205-pound Brooks showed great promise in his natural position of safety in 2019; but also showed flashes of success as a linebacker. New LSU defensive coordinator Bo Pelini recently converted Brooks to play as linebacker following the successful experiment.

Thoughts?

Texas should strongly pursue Brooks who could be a game-changer for Tom Herman and company.

Texas did not recruit Brooks heavily due to off-the-field issues. While some expect the Longhorns to stick to the same plan this time around, linebacker is arguably the team’s weakest position at this time. Herman and defensive coordinator Chris Ash should, and will, look out for further transfers on the portal. Jabril Cox out of North Dakota State was a high priority this offseason, yet decided to take his talents to the Tigers in Baton Rouge.

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI