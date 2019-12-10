Seeing that he was about to be in major demand, the Utah Utes moved quickly to get defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley a long-term contract extension that includes a healthy raise.

”I’m grateful to be in this position, and fully committed to the Utah football family,” Scalley told the Desert News. “I sincerely appreciate coach Whittingham and (athletics director) Mark Harlan for their trust and belief in me. I love this place, my family loves it here, and I am excited to continue working with our staff and players to build something special at the University of Utah.”

While such a move doesn't exactly take him off the table as a potential candidate for the University of Texas defensive coordinator job, it does make him moving on less likely at this point.

The Utes' defense helped carry them to a 11-2 record this season and an appearance in the Pac 12 Championship game. Scalley is a finalist for the Broyles Award. They ranked No. 1 in the country in rush defense and No. 3 in overall defense.

His name has surfaced in the discussions on who would be the next defensive coordinator at the University of Texas, but no word has come down on an official interview (an event that likely wouldn't take place until after the two teams play each other in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 31).

Texas head coach Tom Herman has said his search for a new DC would be both national and exhaustive as he looks to replace Todd Orlando, who was let go by the university just two days after the conclusion of the regular season.

Some names that have popped up in recent weeks include former Rutgers head coach Chris Ash, who coached along with Herman at Ohio State.