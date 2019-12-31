LonghornMaven
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: Two Longhorns Sent Home From Alamo Bowl For Violation of Team Rules

Chris Dukes

Two Texas freshmen will not participate in the Alamo Bowl due to an undisclosed violation of team rules, according to university officials. 

David Gbenda and Byron Vaughns were sent home on Monday, one day before the Alamo Bowl. 

Gbenda drew praise from head coach Tom Herman earlier in the week as one of the younger players who has stepped up during bowl preparation. 

"David Gbenda’s having a heck of a few days of practice," Herman said earlier in the week. "He’s got a great motor."

Gbenda has one tackle on the season against Kansas.

Vaughns has tackles in seven games this year, recording 14 on the season with 10 solo and one forced fumble. 

The Longhorns take on Utah on New Years Eve in the Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: Mike Yurcich Named Texas Offensive Coordinator

Chris Dukes

The former Oklahoma State OC will take over play-calling duties after the Alamo Bowl

Texas Football: Young Players Take Big Strides in Bowl Practices

Chris Dukes

Herman lauds development from younger players

Texas Football: Video of the Longhorns First Alamo Bowl Practice

Chris Dukes

Texas preps for the Alamo Bowl showdown against Utah

Texas Football: Alamo Bowl Practice Report

Chris Dukes

We have a live report from the Texas Longhorns' first Alamo Bowl practice.

Texas Football: Derek Kerstetter to Tackle Tough Task in Front of Hometown Crowd

Chris Dukes

The San Antonio Reagan product grew up attending the Alamo Bowl game

Texas Football: Video Report: Texas Arrives in San Antonio for Alamo Bowl

Chris Dukes

The Longhorns have made the trip south to San Antonio for the Alamo Bowl

Texas Football: Collin Johnson expected to be a full-go for Alamo Bowl

Chris Dukes

Texas head coach Tom Herman says the Longhorn wide receiver is 'running around great'

Texas Football: Utah Coach, Players Praise Texas

Chris Dukes

Kyle Whittingham and players had nothing but kind words for the Longhorn offense during his first press conference in San Antonio

Texas Football: The Latest on the Offensive Coordinator Search

Chris Dukes

When can we expect news on the Longhorns' current vacancies?

Is the Big 12 Getting Enough Respect Ahead of Bowl Season?

Chris Dukes

The conference's six bowl teams are all underdogs, so why is the national perception so low?