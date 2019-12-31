Texas Football: Two Longhorns Sent Home From Alamo Bowl For Violation of Team Rules

Two Texas freshmen will not participate in the Alamo Bowl due to an undisclosed violation of team rules, according to university officials.

David Gbenda and Byron Vaughns were sent home on Monday, one day before the Alamo Bowl.

Gbenda drew praise from head coach Tom Herman earlier in the week as one of the younger players who has stepped up during bowl preparation.

"David Gbenda’s having a heck of a few days of practice," Herman said earlier in the week. "He’s got a great motor."

Gbenda has one tackle on the season against Kansas.

Vaughns has tackles in seven games this year, recording 14 on the season with 10 solo and one forced fumble.

The Longhorns take on Utah on New Years Eve in the Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.