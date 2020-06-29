Deep Dive into the Texas Longhorns' 2021 Quarterback Race: Part II - Hudson Card

Texas has stacked its quarterback room with high-caliber talent in hopes of avoiding the kind of predicament the team experienced at the position through much of the last decade.

Texas head coach Tom Herman has made it a point to take two capable signal callers in each class, launching a preemptive strike against the kind of quarterback attrition that has become commonplace among depth charts across the country over the past few years.



In this multi-part series, we are taking a good look at each contender for the 2021 quarterback position.

We started with 2018 signee Casey Thompson. Today, we check out 2020's Hudson Card.

The Longhorns signed a pair of dual threat signal callers ranked in the top five at their position. Duncanville's Ja'Quinden Jackson and Lake Travis' Hudson Card.

It's considered a homerun quarterback class by most accounts, including the man who helped put it to gether. On signing day Herman commented that he believe he had just locked in the "best two quarterbacks in the state."

Card is an exceptional leader from a program that has churned out one Division I college quarterback after another. He was a good enough athlete that he was called into service as a receiver before his turn came at quarterback in high school He caught 69 passes for 1,137 yards and 13 scores during his sophomore year.

“When you are around him, there's a lot more to Hudson than turning on the film,” Herman said. “He's a competitor. He's really, really smart, he's a great leader — the kids gravitate toward him.”

The Longhorns were so high on him they offered him at quarterback before he had even won the starting job at Lake Travis.

“He (Card) is probably more athletic and got a prettier, cleaner release than most people really were able to see on video,” he said. “It's something you’ve got to see in person.”

Card was an early enrollee at Texas and many Longhorn fans were looking forward to a glimpse the future in the Texas spring game, unfortunately that wasn't to be.

Even though he will likely redshirt, that doesn't mean we have to wait until 2021 to see what Card can do. We'll likely see him take some snaps this season as he has up to four games' worth of eligibility under the current rules.

