The Texas Longhorns are approaching their second season under head coach Steve Sarkisian, aiming to pivot from a lackluster 2021 season (5-7 overall record). Over the offseason, the Longhorns added some extensive talent on both sides of the ball.

The Longhorns’ most promising additions are primarily on the offensive side, namely, transfer quarterback (from Ohio State) Quinn Ewers. Ewers, who is the highest-ranked quarterback out of high school since Vince Young, will have the opportunity to compete against Hudson Card for the starting position. With new talent and an explosive rushing attack led by Bijan Robinson, Texas’s offense could become a powerhouse this coming season.

In fact, ESPN senior writer Adam Rittenberg had the Longhorns listed in his College Football's top 25 future offense power rankings. Here’s what he had to say:

2022 future QB ranking: 8

2021 future offense ranking: 9

Scouting the Longhorns: Coach Steve Sarkisian's impact in Austin should begin to show more during the next three seasons, both in recruiting and on the field. Texas' quarterback competition between Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers will be a top national storyline, and the team has some insurance with Maalik Murphy, an ESPN 300 prospect in the 2022 class. Whoever wins the starting job will share a backfield with Bijan Robinson, who rushed for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore. Although Robinson is almost surely gone to the NFL after the 2022 season, Texas has other options with senior Roschon Johnson, junior Keilan Robinson and incoming freshman Jaydon Blue, an ESPN 300 recruit. Texas will have a featured receiver through at least 2023 in Xavier Worthy, who earned Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year honors after leading the team in receptions (62), yards (981) and touchdowns (12). The Longhorns added a key transfer in Wyoming's Isaiah Neyor (878 yards, 12 touchdowns in 2021), and will look for a healthy Jordan Whittington to produce. Marcus Washington (seven starts) adds a veteran to the mix. Offensive line is the area where Texas needs the most upgrades, and they could be on the way. The team's top three incoming recruits are linemen, headlined by Devon Campbell, ESPN's top-rated guard and No. 9 overall player in the 2022 class. How soon Campbell, Kelvin Banks, Neto Umeozulu and other young players enter the rotation will be interesting. Texas returns interior line experience with center Jake Majors (12 starts as a redshirt freshman) and guards Junior Angilau and Hayden Conner. Texas has experience at tackle, but Banks (ESPN's No. 32 recruit for 2022) could make an early push for playing time. Sarkisian added tight end transfer Jahleel Billingsley, whom he coached at Alabama in 2020, to a group that lost production.

The public will have an opportunity to get a first glimpse of the offense and the entire incoming class on Saturday, April 23 during the annual Orange-White Game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

The Longhorns’ season opener is scheduled for September 3 against the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

Jason Suchomel - Orange Bloods CJ Vogel - TFB Texas

