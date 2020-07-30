Get a First Look at Five Star DL in Texas Longhorns Uniform

LonghornsCountry
Texas Longhorn fans can finally get their first look at five-star freshman defensive lineman Alfred Collins in his Burnt Orange uniform. 

The photo was recently posted to social media, showing Collins wearing his new No. 95 jersey. 

From nearby Cedar Creek, Texas, the highly-touted recruit helped set off a signing day celebration back in February. 

He was ranked the No. 2 strong-side defensive end, No. 8 prospect in the state of Texas and No. 63 overall player in the 2020 class according to 247Sports and the third-highest recruit in the class for the Longhorns behind only running back Bijan Robinson and quarterback Hudson Card. 

While Collins is still young, he doesn't look the part of a true freshman. He's built his body up over 300 pounds through a vigorous workout routine during the coronavirus quarantine.  

“I don’t know where my body’s going to go,” Collins told the Austin American Statesman. “It may go down; it may go up as long as I stay fast.”

The Longhorns have some solid depth ahead of him, but Collins' talent may very well push him onto the field and into the mix sooner rather than later. 

“(Defensive line coach Oscar Giles) said I’m going to be in the rotation,” Collins said.

