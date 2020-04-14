LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Greatest Longhorn Football Teams of All Time - No. 9, 1972

Tomer Barazani

The 1972 season began with an unprecedented move that no one saw coming. The promising offensive coordinator, Emory Bellard, decided to leave Texas and join fellow rival, Texas A&M, as their new head coach.

Texas was ranked No. 14 in the preseason poll, setting up for a season in which a National Championship run would only be a dream. Despite the hurdles, Texas quietly managed to have a quite successful season, going 10-1, with the only loss attributed to No.2 ranked Oklahoma. One of these games included sweet revenge against the former OC, when Texas handed Bellard a 38-3 loss to finish off the regular season. There were some tight games, including wins against SMU (17-9) and wins against Alabama (17-13) in the bowl game.

In the Bowl game against legendary head coach Bear Bryant, quarterback Alan Lowry broke off a 34-yard touchdown run, leading the Horns to a huge win over the tide. Alongside linebacker Randy Braband, Lowry was named as the most valuable player for the Cotton Bowl.

Another surprising x-factor coming into the season was one of the greatest running backs in the history of Texas football, Roosevelt Leaks. In the 1972 season, the sophomore rushed for 1,099 yards and eight touchdowns. On the other side of the ball, Texas managed to have a top five ranked defense in 1972, while also having a top five ranked strength of schedule.

This season ended with yet another Southwest Conference Championship (one of ten) for the Texas Longhorns.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: Early Enrollee Profile - Hudson Card

The freshman hails from quarterback-factory Lake Travis

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Colt McCoy Talks to Media About Mentoring Daniel Jones During Uncertain Times

The former Longhorn is hoping to share lessons learned over his 10 years in the NFL with the second-year quarterback

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Among Favorites to Land In-State Tight End

Landen King's list of top 10 schools included the Longhorns

Chris Dukes

This Day in History: T.J. Ford Wins Wooden National Player of the Year Award

The Texas point guard was the first player in program history to win the award

Chris Dukes

Greatest Longhorn Football Teams of All Time - No. 10, 2009

The 2009 Longhorns may have been a Colt McCoy injury away from a national title

Tomer Barazani

Texas Recruiting: Longhorns Offer Top Safety in Louisiana

Texas has extended an offer to exciting Louisiana athlete Jacoby Mathews

Chris Dukes

Texas Recruiting: Longhorns Offer Red-Hot Houston Area LB

Texas was one of seven schools to offer Harold Perkins in a two-day period

Chris Dukes

Texas Recruiting: Longhorns Offer Four-Star Cornerback

The Denton Guyer defender is currently considered a heavy Texas A&M lean by most experts

Chris Dukes

These College Football Programs Are the Modern ‘U’ for Each Position

SI crunched 10 years’ worth of data on which colleges put players in the NFL, and what those players accomplish once they get there. Based solely on the numbers, here are the programs that have the right to brand themselves the modern ‘U’ at eight different positions.

Chris Dukes

Greatest Longhorn Football recruits of All Time - No. 1, Vince Young

Young lived up to the hype, becoming one of the greatest college football players of all time

Tomer Barazani