Ground and Pound: Arkansas Offensive Players To Watch vs. Texas

September 7, 2021
Arkansas Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns traveling to face an underachieving, yet competitive Arkansas Razorbacks Offense
Following their impressive win over Louisiana last weekend, the Texas Longhorns will travel to Fayetteville to face the Arkansas Razorbacks, who are coming off of an impressive win of their own.

With nine starters returning, the main x-factor will be the change at the quarterback position. KJ Jefferson will take over the 3-7 Razorbacks and look to use his arm strength and potential to take Arkansas to the next level.

A lot of his success will depend on the experienced offensive line. Head coach Sam Pittman’s specialty deals with the o-line and the Razorbacks will be bringing back all five starters.

Make sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com through our season preview series, where we will analyze every opponent on the Longhorns schedule in 2021 leading up to each matchup.

Now, onto the Arkansas Razorbacks:

QB Kj Jefferson

A dual-threat quarterback, redshirt sophomore KJ Jefferson will look to produce for the Razorbacks offense in the air and on the ground. In his only start against Missouri, Jefferson threw for 274 yards (18 of 33 passing) along with four total touchdowns and 32 yards on the ground.

Last week against Rice, Jefferson completed 12-21 passes for 128 yards and one score, while also rushing nine times for 89 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. 

RB Trelon Smith

090421-Trelon Smith-1
kkk
BJ
The Razorbacks running back had a solid season in 2020, rushing for 710 yards and five touchdowns. At 5.3 yards per game, Smith will look to get more involved in the offense and improve this young core. 

Smith did just that last week against Rice, rushing 22 times for 102 yards and a touchdown.

090421-Treylon Burks-2

WR Treylon Burks

As Arkansas’s leading receiver last season, sophomore Treylon Burks had 51 receptions for 820 yards and seven touchdowns. At 6-3 and 225-pounds, Burks will give Texas problems with his skill and physicality on the field.

Burks had five catches for 42 yards last week against rice. 

090421-Ty Clary

OL Ty Clary

With five starters back on the offensive line, Ty Clary will help lead the way for the bunch. The sophomore who will be challenged by junior Luke Jones has been a consistent player for the Razorbacks. The group will play a huge part in quarterback KJ Jefferson’s success, as they did last week against the Owls. 

