Herman: Five-Star Freshman Bijan Robinson Looks the Part

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman had high praise for freshman running back Bijan Robinson. 

"He's what they’re supposed to look like," Herman said after the team's first practice on Friday. "He’s 18 going on 24."

Many consider to be the gem of the Longhorns 2020 recruiting class. The five-star running back out of Tuscon, Arizona was the No. 1 running back, No. 2 player in his home state and No. 15 overall prospect in the country according to 247Sports. 

Robinson played his last year of high school football at 6-foot and 200 pounds and was a man amongst boys was a man amongst boys,rushing for 7,036 yard and 103 touchdowns.

 and has only gotten stronger in the offseason.  Robison committed to Texas in August of 2019, but the Longhorns had to hold off strong pushes from several other schools all the way up to early signing day. 

Robinson will still have to compete for carries with a pair of experienced and talented backs. Keontay Ingram is coming off a strong performance to close out 2019 and Roschon Johnson was quite possibly the best surprise in what was a largely forgettable season last year, moving from quarterback to running back on short notice. 

We'll find out even more about the Longhorns as they move to practices in pads in the middle of next week. 

"Those (practices) will be some bangers," Herman said. 

