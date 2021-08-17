He's No. 1? Longhorns' RB Bijan Robinson Projects as Top Breakout Star

With the season approaching quickly, many questions remain about how Texas will fare under new head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Along with the coaching change comes high expectations for Texas. One player that will likely lead the Longhorns is running back Bijan Robinson. Recently, Athlon Sports named the rising star the top breakout running back for 2021.

In 2020, the true freshman finished with 703 rushing yards on just 86 carries over nine games.

Now with offensive-minded coach Steve Sarkisian leading the way, the sky seems to be the limit for the Heisman candidate. Robinson possesses the explosiveness, agility, and speed to be the best running back in the nation.

Under Sarkisian, Robinson's carries and production will likely double this coming season and present a daunting challenge for opposing defenses.

Following the first scrimmage of fall camp, Sarkisian told reporters praised his young star.

Said Sark: “I think what makes Bijan special is who he is as a person. He’s just a really good human being. I think he’s caring, he’s thoughtful, he’s got a great work ethic, he’s determined, he’s motivated, he’s humble. And I think in the end that makes him a good person and that’s also what makes him a good player. He puts in the work, he’s got drive, he’s got humility, he’s a really good teammate. So in the end, quite frankly, Bijan is unique to me. He’s a very special young man.”

Texas’ challenge will be to get the rest of the offense to perform at a high level. A deep-threat receiver will need to step up along with the eventual starting quarterback. So far, reports suggest that both Casey Thompson and Hudson Card haven’t been performing up to par.

“Neither guy played to the standard that I view as acceptable,” said Sarkisian.

A starting quarterback is expected to be named in the coming weeks. But UT has the guy at running back.

