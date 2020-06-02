How Long Will it Take the Texas Longhorns to Catch Up on Conditioning After Extended Absence?

Texas Longhorn players are preparing to return to campus in less than two weeks, but it won't be business as usual for the program.

Head coach Tom Herman was on the Colin Cowherd show on Monday and talked about the extensive screening process that will occur for players as the trickle back to campus and how safety will be the No. 1 priority.

"The Big 12 has decided we can let our guys back in on campus and workout in our weight room supervised by our medical staff and strength staff on June 15," Herman said. "The week prior to that on June 8, our guys will be given a battery of tests with blood work and COVID-19 tests.

Texas players have been working out on their own since leaving campus back in mid-March, but Herman understands their conditioning level won't be on par with some seasons' past.

To expect them to be as in shape on June 1 as maybe they would have been in years past, I don't think anybody expects that," Herman said. "But I do know that for 100 years, college football found a way to get played with its participants literally leaving and going home for two to three months during the summer time."

Herman's point is well-taken. While players have been encouraged to workout and many have been sticking to their workout plans, it's virtually impossible to compare that to the professionally-supervised strength, conditioning and diet plan they get on campus.

Does this mean out-of-shape players in September? Of course not. But it does mean less season-to-season gains for some of the younger guys and could have an effect on development - particularly freshmen and sophomores.

