Live Updates: Texas vs. Texas Tech

The Texas Longhorns are looking for their first Big 12 win of the year on Saturday. Follow along with live updates from the game from the Longhorns Country staff here.

The Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders are set to face off from Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon, in what will be the Big 12 conference opener for both teams.

The two teams will be facing off for the 71st time, with Texas leads the all-time series vs. Texas Tech 53-17. Texas has won three straight games in the series, including 17 of the last 21 matchups since the 2000 season.

Follow along with the Longhorns Country staff below as we bring you the up-to-the-minute updates throughout the game, including big plays, score changes, and much much more.

PREGAME

We are live here at DKR and the fans are beginning to trickle into their seats. The student section is beginning to fill up 55 minutes before kick-off, and both teams have are moving to send players out for warm-ups shortly

As starting quarterback Casey Thompson gets set to make his first Big 12 start in a Texas Longhorns jersey, one question remains: Are the Longhorns back on track after their Rice win? Or will the same issues from the Arkansas game arise and cause them trouble?

