Live Updates: Texas Longhorns 7, Rice Owls 0 Early in 1st Quarter

The Texas Longhorns are looking for a bounce-back win at home on Saturday. Follow along with live updates from the game from the Longhorns Country staff here.

The Texas Longhorns and Rice Owls are just minutes away from kick-off at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Follow along with the Longhorns Country staff below as we bring you the up-to-the-minute updates throughout the game, including big plays, score changes, and much much more.

PREGAME

We are live here at DKR and. the fans are beginning to trickle into their seats. The student section is filled to the brim 45 minutes before kick-off, and both teams are on the field warming up.

As new starting quarterback Casey Thompson gets set to make his first start in a Texas Longhorns jersey, the question remains: How will the junior signal-caller handle the bright lights of his first college football start?

But perhaps more importantly, can the Longhorns bounce back from their dreadful performance against Arkansas from a week ago? Or will the Razorbacks beat them twice?

1ST QUARTER

After winning the toss, Rice has elected to defer. Texas will receive the opening kick.

Following a big run from Bijan Robinson on the second play from scrimmage, the Longhorns converted a fourth and short down to the 11-yard line of the Owls. A couple of plays later, it was again Robinson getting into the end zone, putting the Longhorns up 7-0 after the kick.

change of possession

The Longhorns forced a quick three and out from the Owls offense on their opening drive, taking over possession at their own 40-yard line after a short return by D'Shawn Jamison.

change of possession

Texas quickly handed the ball right back to the Owls, however, on a Casey Thompson interception.

change of possession

After converting on a third and medium, Rice quickly moved across midfield with a pair of first downs, followed by a long run from Khalan Griffin that put the Owls deep in Longhorns territory. The Texas defense would hold, however, forcing a Rice field goal attempt. The attempt would sail wide, leaving the score at 7-0 Texas.

