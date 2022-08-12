Longhorns Sarkisian Releases Statement on Agiye Hall Arrest, Suspension

Texas Longhorns transfer wide receiver Agiye Hall was arrested and charged with criminal mischief on Thursday night, according to police.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian released a statement following the arrest and has suspended hall indefinitely.

“We’re aware of the situation involving Agiye Hall, have talked with his family, and have suspended him indefinitely from all team activities for conduct that is detrimental to our program," Sarkisian said.

Hall, 19, was booked into a Travis County Jail at approximately 9:06 p.m. C.T. His charges read criminal mischief equal to or greater than $100 but less than $750. His bond is currently set at $0.

Hall, who played his freshman year with the Alabama Crimson Tide last season, announced his commitment to Texas on April 19. He originally entered the portal after being suspended by Alabama coach Nick Saban for violation of team rules, and soon after elected to visit Austin.

As an early enrollee, Hall impressed at Alabama's spring game, hauling in four receptions for 72 yards, one of which came on a 37-yard grab down the sideline from future Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.

He recorded four catches for 72 yards in seven games in his lone season with the Crimson Tide. The team lost in the College Football Playoff Final to the Georgia Bulldogs, but Hall had two catches for 52 yards.

The Longhorns begin the season on Saturday, Sept. 3 against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks.

