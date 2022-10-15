Skip to main content

Longhorns Ride Run Game to 24-21 Over Win Cyclones

The duo of Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson carried the Longhorns on an off day for Quinn Ewers.

The Texas Longhorns' win over the Iowa State Cyclones was far from pretty, as they escaped with a three-point, 24-21 win on Saturday. Of course, a win is a win and it is much better to win ugly than look good in a game you lose at the end of the day. 

Coming into the game, though, the most pressing question was how the Longhorns would handle the stout Cyclone defense and how they would follow up their 49-0 blowout of the Oklahoma Sooners the week prior. 

Well, its safe to say it was a tale of two weekends for the Longhorns. Quarterback Quinn Ewers was inconsistent, missing on multiple deep shots to receiver Casey Cain. He finished the day completing 17-of-26 passes for 172 yards and three touchdowns. 

While Ewers struggled in the win, the run game for Texas did anything but. It was another video game stat line put up by running back Bijan Robinson, who took 28 carries for 135 yards. 

When Robinson was spelled by Roschon Johnson the Longhorns didn't miss a beat, with Johnson recording 71 yards on 11 carries. The duo of Robinson and Johnson alone outgained the Cyclones on the ground by themselves, 206 yards to Iowa State's 74. 

On days like this, when Ewers is off and the Longhorns struggle to move the ball through the air, having Robinson and Johnson to lean on is huge for the freshman quarterback. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Texas Longhorns tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (0) reacts after a victory over the Iowa State Cyclones at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Play
Football

Has Texas Longhorns Football Turned A Corner?

After their win over Iowa State, have the Texas Longhorns turned the corner as a football program?

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_19238240
Play
Football

Longhorns vs. Iowa State Notebook: Texas Fights Off Multiple Cyclone Jabs, Grinds Out Win

The Texas Longhorns took a few punches to the jaw before recovering and pulling out a win over the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday.

By Zach Dimmitt
bijan robinson 31
Play
Football

Longhorns Wear Down Iowa State For Third-Straight Win

Texas got off to a slow start against Iowa State, but was able to get things back on track en route to its third straight win.

By Matt Galatzan

So no, the win wasn't pretty, nor was it free of controversy. However, a win is a win, and for a Texas team that likely loses this game just one year ago, it will happily take it. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (2)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns
Iowa State Cyclones
Iowa State Cyclones

Texas Longhorns tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (0) reacts after a victory over the Iowa State Cyclones at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Football

Has Texas Longhorns Football Turned A Corner?

After their win over Iowa State, have the Texas Longhorns turned the corner as a football program?

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_19238240
Football

Longhorns vs. Iowa State Notebook: Texas Fights Off Multiple Cyclone Jabs, Grinds Out Win

The Texas Longhorns took a few punches to the jaw before recovering and pulling out a win over the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday.

By Zach Dimmitt
bijan robinson 31
Football

Longhorns Wear Down Iowa State For Third-Straight Win

Texas got off to a slow start against Iowa State, but was able to get things back on track en route to its third straight win.

By Matt Galatzan
Lovie Smith
Football

Houston Texans Coach Lovie Smith Attending Texas vs. Iowa State

Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith was spotted along the sideline donning the burnt orange prior to kickoff for the Texas Longhorns vs. Iowa State Cyclones.

By Connor Zimmerlee
bijan robinson quinn ewers
Football

Longhorns Lead Iowa State at Half Despite Sluggish Start

The Texas Longhorns used a late second-quarter surge to take the lead over the Iowa State Cyclones headed into halftime.

By Zach Dimmitt
Ryan Watts
Football

'Nothing Structural' for Longhorns DB Ryan Watts After Injury

Longhorns star defensive back Ryan Watts has been forced to leave against Iowa State with an injury.

By Matt Galatzan
keilan robinson 3
Football

WATCH: Longhorns' Keilan Robinson Continues Special Teams Magic, Blocks Iowa State Punt

Texas Longhorns running back Keilan Robinson has proven his value as a special-teams magician since arriving on the Forty Acres.

By Zach Dimmitt
Arch Manning
Recruiting

LOOK: Arch Manning at Longhorns vs. Iowa State Game for Unofficial Visit

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff