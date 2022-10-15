Longhorns vs. Iowa State Notebook: Texas Fights Off Multiple Cyclone Jabs, Grinds Out Win

AUSTIN -- The No. 22 Texas Longhorns strolled into Saturday's home game against the Iowa State Cyclones with unmatched momentum after a 49-0 shutout over the Oklahoma Sooners at the Red River Showdown.

But the Cyclones, who came in as loser of three straight games to begin conference didn't have much to lose and proved it. Iowa State gave a struggling Texas team a fight, but it was the Longhorns who ultimately powered through a tough afternoon en route to a 24-21 win.

Let's look at a few takeaways and notes from the game.

Texas' defense or offense. Who struggled more?

The Texas offense was abysmal in the first half, but a stout defensive effort helped stop the Cyclones from building a big lead, which included a game-changing interception by Longhorns linebacker Jaylan Ford in the end zone. A late second-quarter surge by Texas gave the Horns a 14-7 lead at halftime.

A ton of credit is also due to an Iowa State defense that leads the Big 12 in fewest points allowed per game (13.7).

But much of the offense's struggles continued and bled toward the defense in the second half.

The Texas secondary was unable to keep up with Iowa State's conference-leading passing duo of quarterback Hunter Dekkers and receiver Xavier Hutchinson. From back-shoulder throws, to tight passes through coverage, Dekkers was carving the Horns up, which included an impressive 54-yard pitch-and-catch touchdown to receiver Jaylin Noel.

Texas' offense was unable to respond, quickly punting it back to the Cyclones who scored two plays after the long touchdown to take a 21-17 lead.

The Longhorns' inability to put together consistent offensive drives nearly plagued them at the worst possible time, as they were faced with a crucial 4th and goal with about five minutes to play. But Xavier Worthy came through with the go-ahead score to right any wrongs.

In the end, Texas' defense got the game-sealing fumble as Iowa State approached field-goal range. Meanwhile, an offense that is supposed to be explosive with the return of quarterback Quinn Ewers and countless number of elite weapons looked like anything but.

Advantage: defense.

Xavier Worthy hitting an impressive scoring streak

Worthy wasn't as active as a recipient of deep passes on Saturday, but he did more than enough as receiver in the short and medium to help boost an inconsistent Texas offense.

He finished with eight catches for 72 yards and two touchdowns, which now puts him at six receiving scores for the season after none in the first three games.

It was Worthy's nifty route at the left corner of the end zone that sprung him free for the go-ahead fourth-down score for Texas with under five minutes to play.

On a day where Ewers threw for only 172 yards, Worthy was the clear difference-maker.

Keilan Robinson continues to show undeniable special teams worth

Robinson recorded the second blocked punt of his career on the game's opening possession, though it didn't result in any points as Texas kicker Bert Aurbun missed a 39-yard field goal. And to begin the second half, he nearly had a huge gain on the kick return, but a holding penalty brought it back.

The running back position is arguably Texas' deepest. The spotlight rightfully goes toward Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson, but Keilan is deserving of his flowers for the value he brings to the team in multiple areas.

Casey Cain struggles

Cain has made some notable plays this season in a limited role. In the season-opening win over Louisiana-Monroe, he picked up 43 yards on his first grab of the season. His clutch 29-yard catch against Alabama also set up the go-ahead field goal late in the fourth quarter.

But Saturday's win against the Cyclones was a day (from a personal performance standpoint) that he'd like to forget.

In an increased role alongside receivers Xavier Worthy and Jordan Whittington, Cain had some real chances on deep shots down the field. His first target was a bit of an overthrow from Ewers. But the second time Ewers looked his way, Cain appeared to stop midway through his route as he was streaking down the middle of the field with no one in sight. Had he kept stride, he would've at least given himself a chance at making the catch for a long touchdown.

It only got worse after this, as he dropped an easy catch on the sidelines with no defender in sight.

Bijan Robinson's touchdown streak comes to an end

Robinson entered Saturday with a touchdown in seven straight games dating back to last season. He still totaled 28 carries for 135 yards and four catches for 36 more yards against the Cyclones, but didn't find the end zone despite having some chances on the goal line late in the fourth.

