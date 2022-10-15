Longhorns Wear Down Iowa State For Third-Straight Win

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns earned their third-consecutive win on Saturday afternoon, taking down the Iowa State Cyclones 24-21 at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

It was a slow start to the day for the Longhorns, who were held scoreless in the first half until the 5:48 mark in the second quarter.

That is when Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers hit Xavier Worthy in the end zone to tie the game, and give the Longhorns momentum.

On the next drive, linebacker Jaylan Ford ended an Iowa State scoring chance with an interception and giving the Longhorns yet another boost.

Just a few players later, Ewers would hit Jordan Whittington for another score, putting the Longhorns on top for the first time in the game at 14-7.

After taking a 17-7 lead, the Longhorns allowed the Cyclones right back into it, giving up two consecutive touchdown drives, and falling behind 21-17 midway through the fourth quarter.

On the very next drive, however, the Longhorns marched right back down the field behind Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson, ending with a go-ahead touchdown from Ewers to Worthy to put Texas back on top 24-21 with 4:43 to play.

And with Iowa State driving, the Longhorns' defense came up with the next big play, forcing a fumble of Cyclones quarterback Hunter Dekkers, and taking possession of the ball with 2:06 left to play in the game.

After that, behind the running of Robinson and Johnson, Texas was able to run out the clock, sealing the win.

Robinson was once again the star of the show for Texas, rushing 28 times for 141 yards, and catching four passes for 36 yards.

Meanwhile, Quinn Ewers also had another nice, albeit inconsistent outing in his fourth start, completing 17 of 26 passes for 172 yards and three scores.

Following the win, the Longhorns will now turn their attention to perhaps their biggest remaining matchup of the year against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater.

The Horns will be out looking for their third revenge game in a row after the No. 8 Cowboys came back from double-digits down in Austin to break Texas fans' hearts.

