Where is Texas Going Bowling?: Media Bowl Game Projections

We may only be through Week 2 of the college football season, but that doesn't mean it is too early for bowl projections.

For the Texas Longhorns, who sit at 1-1 through two games, a bowl game would be a definite improvement in year two under coach Steve Sarkisian. A year removed from an ugly 5-7 season and the Longhorns look poised to make some noise in Big 12 play.

It appears that several college football analysts agree that Texas is set for a good season, as the latest round of bowl projections from multiple media outlets have the Longhorns playing in a bowl game.

Of course, with only two games played, a lot could happen. With several key offensive playmakers dealing with injuries, there's no telling how the Longhorns' season will unfold in the coming weeks.

Now, here's a look at where six different media outlets project the Longhorns to go bowling:

Action Network (Brett McMurphy)

Cheez-It Bowl - Dec. 29 at 4:30 p.m. Central

Opponent - Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-2)

Athlon Sports (Steve Lassan)

Cheez-It Bowl - Dec. 29 at 4:30 p.m. Central

Opponent - Miami Hurricanes (2-0)

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm)

Cheez-It Bowl - Dec. 29 at 4:30 p.m. Central

Opponent - NC State Wolfpack (2-0)

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura)

Valero Alamo Bowl - Dec. 29 at 8 p.m. Central

Opponent - Oregon Ducks (1-1)

247Sports (Brad Crawford)

Cheez-It Bowl - Dec. 29 at 4:30 p.m. Central

Opponent - NC State Wolfpack (2-0)

USA Today (Erick Smith)

Valero Alamo Bowl - Dec. 29 at 8 p.m. Central

Opponent - USC Trojans (2-0)

A closer look at the matchups:

Miami Hurricanes

These two blue bloods have only squared off four times, with the most recent matchup coming in 1991. The two varying shades of orange are set to clash this coming bowl season, though, for a battle of two teams still yearning for their former glory.

NC State Wolfpack

The Longhorns and Wolfpack have faced off once in their respective history, with the Wolfpack beating the Longhorns 23-20 in 1999. The Wolfpack boast one of the best offenses in the country, led by quarterback Devin Leary.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The last time these two teams faced off, Texas was declared to be "back" following a 50-47 double overtime win to open their season. These two teams are two of college football premier programs, and a matchup between the two would be one of the more intriguing bowl matchups.

Oregon Ducks

The Longhorns and Ducks last played in the 2013 Alamo Bowl, with the Ducks winning with ease in a 30-7 blowout. Fast forward 9 years later and the Longhorns have their chance for revenge, sort of.

USC Trojans

Of the five projected opponent for the Longhorns, they have the most history with the Trojans. From the Rose Bowl in 2006 to the home-and-home series in 2017-2018 that delivered two classics, there are plenty of memorable moments between these two teams. Should they face off in the Alamo Bow, another instant classic could potentially await.

