Longhorns Enter Matchup Against Red Raiders as Four Point Favorites

The Texas Longhorns hit the road to kick off Big 12 play this Saturday against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, looking to replicate the 70-35 beatdown they displayed just a season ago.

Both teams enter the matchup with a 2-1 record, with the Red Raiders recording wins over Murray State and Houston with a loss to NC State, while the Longhorns have wins over Louisiana Monroe and UTSA with a near upset of then No. 1 Alabama.

The Longhorns enter the game as four-point favorites, per DraftKings. Of course, as the week progresses these lines are subject to change, especially with injury updates closer to Saturday.

A win over the Red Raiders on Saturday would give coach Steve Sarkisian a 2-0 record over the Red Raiders as the coach of the Longhorns. Of course, history is also on the side of Sarkisian and the Longhorns ahead of Saturday.

The Longhorns boast an all-time record of 54-17 against the Red Raiders, including a 22-10 record on the road in Lubbock. They have won four straight games against Texas Tech and six straight on the road.

History can be tossed to the side in rivalry games, though, as you never truly know what to expect. Texas showed against UTSA that this is a different team than last season, and if they continue to play as well as they have this season then they could leave Lubbock with their fifth straight win over the Red Raiders.

