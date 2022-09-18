The Texas Longhorns' 5-7 record last season was even more disappointing for the team and the fanbase when looking back at how a handful of the losses ensued.

With a 4-1 record heading into the Red River Showdown against the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners, the Longhorns would lose six-straight games. It was a streak that saw the team blow a double-digit lead in three consecutive games against ranked conference opponents, including a 28-7 lead over the Sooners.

Fast-forward to Saturday's non-conference matchup against the UTSA Roadrunners and the Longhorns found themselves down 17-7 in the second quarter at home.

A gusty and surprising onside kick by the Runners was followed by a double-pass trick play two snaps later. The Longhorns had been hit in the mouth and, given the performance of last year's team, seemed ready to run for cover.

But they quickly proved that this year means a new Texas. Bijan Robinson took over and the Longhorns didn't look back for a second in an eventual 40-21 win. Robinson obliterated the UTSA defense with 20 carries for 183 yards and three touchdowns.

"Last year was a setback for a setup," Robinson said postgame. "We learned so much from last year and as much as it hurt. Last year, if the onside kick happened and the double-pass, I think we would've clinched as a team. But not this year. It's that leadership and that player-led team that we have and just the love that we have for each other."

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian echoed these thoughts, admitting with confidence that his team didn't hesitate despite some early adversity.

“I didn’t think our team blinked for a second," Sarkisian said. "I thought we controlled the line of scrimmage after that.”

The lessons the Horns have taken from the past two weeks could be monumental in their potential success as Big 12 play begins Saturday against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Robinson knows what the Longhorns have shown and doesn't plan on stopping the fight anytime soon.

"We never give up for each other now," Robinson said. "Now that we have that and now that it's being shown, I think we're gonna be just a good team that just loves each other and that just goes out and fights for each other."

