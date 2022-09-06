Texas LB Ovie Oghoufo 'Excited for Challenge' of Facing 'Best Team in the Country'

There might not be a bigger game this season on the Texas Longhorns' schedule than their Week 2 matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide. No, it won't have any impact on conference standings, but it will serve as a potential measuring stick for where Texas is in year two under coach Steve Sarkisian.

One would be hard-pressed to find anyone who thinks Texas can beat Alabama, let alone keep it from being a major blowout. However, if you ask those within the Texas locker room, it is an entirely different story.

Of course, expecting the players or coaches to think they can't win is foolish. They wouldn't be where they are today if they didn't have high confidence in themselves. Now, with the No. 1 team in the country coming to town, linebacker Ovie Oghoufo says the Longhorns are embracing the challenge.

"Not only is it a big confidence booster, but it's the best team in the country," Oghoufo said. "If you knock off the best team in the country you're ready for anyone. We're excited for the challenge and we're ready to go."

As far as the outcome of the game goes, this could very well be a blowout loss for the Longhorns. Don't tell this team that, though. The locker room has full confidence they can beat Alabama, and they should.

After all, what's the point of showing up on any given Saturday if you don't think you are capable of winning every single game.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.