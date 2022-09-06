Skip to main content
Texas LB Ovie Oghoufo 'Excited for Challenge' of Facing 'Best Team in the Country'

© Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Texas LB Ovie Oghoufo 'Excited for Challenge' of Facing 'Best Team in the Country'

Oghoufo discussed how the Longhorns are preparing for their matchup against the Crimson Tide on Saturday.

There might not be a bigger game this season on the Texas Longhorns' schedule than their Week 2 matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide. No, it won't have any impact on conference standings, but it will serve as a potential measuring stick for where Texas is in year two under coach Steve Sarkisian

One would be hard-pressed to find anyone who thinks Texas can beat Alabama, let alone keep it from being a major blowout. However, if you ask those within the Texas locker room, it is an entirely different story

Of course, expecting the players or coaches to think they can't win is foolish. They wouldn't be where they are today if they didn't have high confidence in themselves. Now, with the No. 1 team in the country coming to town, linebacker Ovie Oghoufo says the Longhorns are embracing the challenge. 

"Not only is it a big confidence booster, but it's the best team in the country," Oghoufo said. "If you knock off the best team in the country you're ready for anyone. We're excited for the challenge and we're ready to go."

As far as the outcome of the game goes, this could very well be a blowout loss for the Longhorns. Don't tell this team that, though. The locker room has full confidence they can beat Alabama, and they should. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_18983666
News

SEC Analyst Not Holding Back in Blowout Prediction for Longhorns vs. Alabama

The nation isn't giving the Longhorns much of a fighting chance against the best team in college football.

By Zach Dimmitt
r960240_1296x729_16-9
Play
Football

Alabama Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas in Week 2

The Longhorns will have quite the test against one of the top offenses in the nation

By Matt Galatzan
quinn ewers
Football

Texas QB Quinn Ewers 'Excited For Opportunity' Against Top-Ranked Alabama

Texas will have its measuring stick for the remainder of the season following Saturday's outcome.

By Cole Thompson

After all, what's the point of showing up on any given Saturday if you don't think you are capable of winning every single game. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (1)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns

USATSI_18983666
News

SEC Analyst Not Holding Back in Blowout Prediction for Longhorns vs. Alabama

The nation isn't giving the Longhorns much of a fighting chance against the best team in college football.

By Zach Dimmitt
r960240_1296x729_16-9
Football

Alabama Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas in Week 2

The Longhorns will have quite the test against one of the top offenses in the nation

By Matt Galatzan
quinn ewers
Football

Texas QB Quinn Ewers 'Excited For Opportunity' Against Top-Ranked Alabama

Texas will have its measuring stick for the remainder of the season following Saturday's outcome.

By Cole Thompson
Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian and head coach Nick Saban against Duke in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday August 31, 2019.
Football

Longhorns Coach Steve Sarkisian to ESPN: Nick Saban 'Saved My Career'

According to Steve Sarkisian in a recent ESPN interview, he owes his position at the University of Texas to Nick Saban

By Matt Galatzan
demarvion overshown
News

DeMarvion Overshown Reveals Why 'It's Been Hard' to Downplay Longhorns vs. Alabama

As a leader of the defense, Overshown has understandably been hit with questions about Alabama months in advance.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_18983066
Football

How to Watch: Longhorns vs. No. 1 Alabama

The Longhorns will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide. Here is how to watch and listen.

By Matthew Postins
Mar. 23, 2010; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns catcher Cameron Rupp against the Rice Owls at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

Longhorns Announce Two New Members of David Pierce's Staff

Cameron Rupp and Chris Gordon are set to join Pierce's staff in 2023.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian watches as his team competes against Baylor Bears in the first half of an NCAA football game at McLane Stadium.
News

Steve Sarkisian Reveals How Texas Will Stay Focused Ahead of Matchup With No. 1 Alabama

“I think the biggest thing for us is to be enamored with us," Sarkisian said. “We need to be enamored with us, focused on us.

By Matt Galatzan