Skip to main content

Texas Among Most Improved Teams Ahead of 2022 Season

The Longhorns added some major additions this offseason that will substantially improve the team in 2022

For the Texas Longhorns, there is only room for improvement, after finishing 5-7 in Steve Sarkisian’s first season as head coach.

On the Late Kick Extra podcast, host Josh Pate listed his picks for the most improved teams in 2022. One of the teams listed was the Longhorns.

Pate had this to say about the Longhorns:

“Texas, I think, will be the most fascinating theme in the country this year, high level or otherwise, but especially since they're a national brand. Think about how many ingredients have been thrown in the blender here. Quinn Ewers, big-time quarterback. Number one quarterback in the cycle a couple of years ago. That alone would make Texas must-see, but then when I tell you they brought in other guys, they overturned like 40% of the roster, they got the No. 6 transfer portal class, they finished No. 5, don't forget this, they had a top-five recruiting class to go along with this No. 6 portal class. Plus they improved the lines of scrimmage in recruiting, at least on paper they did. That's all we can go by right now. I think Texas, when you look at them last year failing to make a bowl game, but you look at their over-under win total in the 8.5 or even nine-win range, depending on where you look this year, yeah, it's a lofty expectation, but that's an improvement. They might have the best running back in the country. Who knows, maybe they've got the best quarterback in the country.”

Nebraska, USC, and UCLA rounded out the rest of Pate’s list.

The Longhorns added pieces to the roster that will elevate the team to a level it was not capable of reaching a season ago.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

FBMyT5gXsAEY2lx
Play
Recruiting

Elite DE Colton Vasek to Take Official Visit to Texas

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff3 hours ago
3 hours ago
FVERtuaXwAIFaqu
Play
Recruiting

Longhorns Land Commitment From West Coast TE Spencer Shannon

Steve Sarkisian's California connection has paid off once again

By Matt Galatzan3 hours ago
3 hours ago
723e7949-41ad-4705-a36f-f7dcf86734e5-USATSI_13576809
Play
Football

Texas Longhorns Week 2 Opponent Preview: Alabama Crimson Tide

The Longhorns will welcome Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide to Austin for a highly anticipated matchup in Week 2

By Tomer Barazani4 hours ago
4 hours ago

As Pate mentioned, Ewers is the most notable addition to the Texas roster. The Longhorns added other immediate impact players through the transfer portal including WR Isaiah Neyor from Wyoming, WR Agiye Hall from Alabama, TE Jahleel Billingsley from Alabama, CB Ryan Watts from Ohio State, and most recently LB Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey from James Madison.

Texas also signed a top-five recruiting class in 2022. Many of these talented young Longhorns will make an impact as freshmen, most notably OT Kelvin Banks, OG Devon Campbell, and EDGE Justice Finkley.

Texas will begin its season with an improved roster on September 3rd when they host UL-Monroe.

You can follow Michael Gresser on Twitter @gresser_michael

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

FBMyT5gXsAEY2lx
Recruiting

Elite DE Colton Vasek to Take Official Visit to Texas

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff3 hours ago
FVERtuaXwAIFaqu
Recruiting

Longhorns Land Commitment From West Coast TE Spencer Shannon

Steve Sarkisian's California connection has paid off once again

By Matt Galatzan3 hours ago
723e7949-41ad-4705-a36f-f7dcf86734e5-USATSI_13576809
Football

Texas Longhorns Week 2 Opponent Preview: Alabama Crimson Tide

The Longhorns will welcome Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide to Austin for a highly anticipated matchup in Week 2

By Tomer Barazani4 hours ago
texas longhorns football
Football

Texas Longhorns vs Alabama Crimson Tide Headline Loaded Early Season College Football Slate

Texas vs Alabama makes list for top ten games you can’t miss in September

By Adam Glick7 hours ago
DC ECU
Baseball

Omahorns: Texas Beats ECU 11-1 to Secure 38th College World Series Appearance

A complete recap of the Greenville Super Regional.

By Connor Zimmerlee11 hours ago
09032021_Tower-1_1024x576-TW
News

Texas Clinches Director’s Cup for 2nd Year in a Row Amid Run of Success in Spring

The Texas athletic department clinched the Director’s Cup on Saturday for the second year in a row following a National Runner-Up finish in Women’s Outdoor Track and Field.

By Michael Gresser13 hours ago
USATSI_18469725
Baseball

GAME LOG: Longhorns Advance to Omaha with 11-1 Win Over ECU

The Longhorns take on the Pirates on Sunday afternoon

By Longhorns Country StaffJun 12, 2022
joseph texas
Men's Basketball

Ex Longhorn Cory Joseph Reflects on NBA Draft Process & Time with Spurs

"I got drafted by the Spurs, which was the best situation for me and for my career," Joseph said. "I'm thankful everyday that I got drafted by them."

By Zach DimmittJun 12, 2022