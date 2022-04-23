Longhorns Football Spring Game: Live Updates
Fans will get their first look at the new Texas Longhorns roster on Saturday, April 23 at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium at the kick off of the annual Orange-White Spring Game on Saturday.
A fresh and new recruiting class includes players like quarterbacks Quinn Ewers and Maalik Murphy, defensive back Terrance Brooks, and other transfers such as Ryan Watts and Jahleel Billingsley, a 5-7 record in 2021 could become a thing of the past as quickly as this spring.
However, according to Steve Sarkisian, things will stay pretty vanilla on Saturday.
“We won't play it like a game with an actual score," Sarkisian said. "We just can't do it because of the lack of numbers on the offensive line, but we will have basically a live scrimmage for about 100 plays or so.”
The game, which is set to kick off at 6 p.m. on April 23 on Longhorn Network, will be the first spring game under the lights for the Longhorns.
