Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Could Shock the World in 2022

When quarterback Quinn Ewers announced he was transferring after the 2021 season, he immediately became the most coveted transfer recruit in the 2022 class. Upon committing to Texas for the second time, and ultimately signing with the Longhorns this cycle, Ewers became the crown jewel of Texas' already impressive recruiting class.

The former No. 1 recruit, who has yet to play meaningful snaps at the collegiate level, is poised to shock the country according to Bleacher Report's Brad Shepard. That may seem like lofty praise for a quarterback set to take meaningful snaps at the college level, but not every transfer quarterback comes in with the pedigree and reputation that Ewers does.

Ewers was a 5-star recruit and a 5-star transfer, and he has the full package. But after he failed to beat out C.J. Stroud for Ohio State's starting job, he wasn't going to sit in Columbus and wait his turn when the future could be now back home. With elite receivers around him such as Xavier Worthy, Jordan Whittington and transfer Isaiah Neyor, as well as running back Bijan Robinson, the weapons are there. Ewers reportedly already has made an impression on coaches, per Orangebloods, and he has a terrific skill set that includes ample size (6'3", 206 lbs), an exceptional arm and athleticism. Everything is in place for Ewers to have the kind of debut everybody expected when he came out of high school. Just because it's a year later than we thought and it isn't for the team he originally chose doesn't mean he won't be a star.

Ewers, who reclassified and graduated a year early, came out of high school as the No. 1 recruit in his class, per Sports Illustrated's recruiting rankings.

And had he been re-ranked after his reclassification, likely would have been the top-ranked passer in 2021 as well.

To the benefit of Ewers, he is coming into a situation with plenty of weapons to work with on offense, including two All-Big 12 First Team members in Xavier Worthy and Bijan Robinson.

Not only does Ewers have Worthy and Robinson to play with, if healthy Jordan Whittington is a crucial weapon on offense. The Longhorns also added a coveted wide receiver transfer in the 2022 class in Wyoming's Isaiah Neyor.

If Ewers ultimately wins the starting job, as he is expected to do, then all eyes will be on Austin this fall. With an offense loaded with talent across the board and a head coach known for elevating his quarterbacks, Ewers could be due for a big season.

