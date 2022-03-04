Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Could Shock the World in 2022

Skip to main content

Will Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Shock the College Football World in 2022?

Quinn Ewers listed as one of 11 players set to shock the country by Bleacher Report.

When quarterback Quinn Ewers announced he was transferring after the 2021 season, he immediately became the most coveted transfer recruit in the 2022 class. Upon committing to Texas for the second time, and ultimately signing with the Longhorns this cycle, Ewers became the crown jewel of Texas' already impressive recruiting class. 

The former No. 1 recruit, who has yet to play meaningful snaps at the collegiate level, is poised to shock the country according to Bleacher Report's Brad Shepard. That may seem like lofty praise for a quarterback set to take meaningful snaps at the college level, but not every transfer quarterback comes in with the pedigree and reputation that Ewers does. 

Quinn-Ewers

Quinn Ewers throwing at Southlake Carroll.

Quinn Ewers_13

Quinn Ewers

quinn-ewers-12032021-getty-ftr_5nx056aw5s7y1mkbjodeb3xkt

Quinn Ewers in practice at Ohio State.

Ewers was a 5-star recruit and a 5-star transfer, and he has the full package. But after he failed to beat out C.J. Stroud for Ohio State's starting job, he wasn't going to sit in Columbus and wait his turn when the future could be now back home.

With elite receivers around him such as Xavier Worthy, Jordan Whittington and transfer Isaiah Neyor, as well as running back Bijan Robinson, the weapons are there. Ewers reportedly already has made an impression on coaches, per Orangebloods, and he has a terrific skill set that includes ample size (6'3", 206 lbs), an exceptional arm and athleticism.

Everything is in place for Ewers to have the kind of debut everybody expected when he came out of high school. Just because it's a year later than we thought and it isn't for the team he originally chose doesn't mean he won't be a star.

Ewers, who reclassified and graduated a year early, came out of high school as the No. 1 recruit in his class, per Sports Illustrated's recruiting rankings. 

And had he been re-ranked after his reclassification, likely would have been the top-ranked passer in 2021 as well.

To the benefit of Ewers, he is coming into a situation with plenty of weapons to work with on offense, including two All-Big 12 First Team members in Xavier Worthy and Bijan Robinson. 

Recommended Articles

Quinn Ewers
Play
Football

Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Could Shock the World in 2022

Quinn Ewers listed as one of 11 players set to shock the country by Bleacher Report.

By Connor Zimmerlee3 minutes ago
3 minutes ago
ramey WV|U
Play
Men's Basketball

How To Watch: No. 21 Texas vs. No. 6 Kansas

The Longhorns aim for back-to-back sweeps over Bill Self and the Jayhawks

By Zach Dimmitt4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Daly 3
Play
Baseball

Series Preview: No. 1 Texas Faces Toughest Test Yet Stacked Shriners Classic

The Longhorns travel to Houston to participate in the Shriners Classic this weekend.

By Connor Zimmerlee5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Not only does Ewers have Worthy and Robinson to play with, if healthy Jordan Whittington is a crucial weapon on offense. The Longhorns also added a coveted wide receiver transfer in the 2022 class in Wyoming's Isaiah Neyor. 

Bijan Robinson

Bijan Robinson

neyor

Isaiah Neyor

USATSI_16921450

Xavier Worthy

If Ewers ultimately wins the starting job, as he is expected to do, then all eyes will be on Austin this fall. With an offense loaded with talent across the board and a head coach known for elevating his quarterbacks, Ewers could be due for a big season.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

Quinn Ewers
Football

Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Could Shock the World in 2022

Quinn Ewers listed as one of 11 players set to shock the country by Bleacher Report.

By Connor Zimmerlee3 minutes ago
ramey WV|U
Men's Basketball

How To Watch: No. 21 Texas vs. No. 6 Kansas

The Longhorns aim for back-to-back sweeps over Bill Self and the Jayhawks

By Zach Dimmitt4 hours ago
Daly 3
Baseball

Series Preview: No. 1 Texas Faces Toughest Test Yet Stacked Shriners Classic

The Longhorns travel to Houston to participate in the Shriners Classic this weekend.

By Connor Zimmerlee5 hours ago
USATSI_17630917
News

Longhorns Ready to Close Drum, Head to KC

No. 9 Texas looks to improve Big 12 Tournament seeding in Erwin Center finale

By Matthew Postins7 hours ago
sark.0
Football

How Much Does Steve Sarkisian Have to Prove in 2022?

Of college football coaches, ESPN believes that Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has the most the prove in 2022

By Tomer Barazani20 hours ago
USATSI_17637105
Men's Basketball

PREVIEW: Texas Saving Toughest Test for Last at No. 6 Kansas

The Longhorns' regular season concludes in one of college basketball's toughest environments

By Zach Dimmitt20 hours ago
kevin-durant
Longhorns in the pros

Ex-Longhorn Kevin Durant Set to Return From Knee Injury Thursday vs. Heat

Durant will look to catapult a struggling Nets team up the Eastern Conference standings

By Zach Dimmitt20 hours ago
pjimage
Football

Incoming QB Battle: Longhorns Spring Football Storylines To Watch

The Longhorns will be entering their second spring under Steve Sarkisian, with high expectations ahead

By Matt Galatzan21 hours ago