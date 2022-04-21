Skip to main content

How to Watch: Longhorns Orange-White Spring Game

Longhorns fans will get their first glimpse at the new-look Texas roster on Saturday

Fans will get their first look at the new Texas Longhorns roster on Saturday, April 23 at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium at the kick off of the annual Orange-White Spring Game on Saturday.

A fresh and new recruiting class includes players like quarterbacks Quinn Ewers and Maalik Murphy, defensive back Terrance Brooks, and other transfers such as Ryan Watts and Jahleel Billingsley, a 5-7 record in 2021 could become a thing of the past as quickly as this spring. 

However, according to Steve Sarkisian, things will stay pretty vanilla on Saturday.

“We won't play it like a game with an actual score," Sarkisian said. "We just can't do it because of the lack of numbers on the offensive line, but we will have basically a live scrimmage for about 100 plays or so.”

The game, which is set to kick off at 6 p.m. on April 23 on Longhorn Network, will be the first spring game under the lights for the Longhorns. 

In the announcement, Longhorns stars D'Shawn Jamison, Xavier Worthy, and Bijan Robinson also asked Longhorns fans everywhere to come out and support the team.

"We got the spring game next week," Robinson said. "I'm going to need everybody, everybody, to come out. It's at 6 p.m., its a night, you know under the lights. So I need everybody to come out here and support and just see us work and see all the hard work we put in. I love ya'll. Hook'Em"

Bijan Robinson

Date/Time: Saturday, April 23 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas

TV/Streaming: Longhorn Network

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network - 104.9 The Horn

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (8) smiles after scoring a touchdown during the game against West Virginia on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Mlc Ut Wv Football 1106
Jamison

