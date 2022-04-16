Skip to main content

Game Time Set For Longhorns Orange-White Spring Game

Longhorn fans will get an initial look at Steve Sarkisian's first full recruiting class at Texas

The Texas Longhorns came out of the Early Signing Period with tons of optimism as the team enters year two under Steve Sarkisian.

A fresh and new recruiting class includes players like quarterbacks Quinn Ewers and Maalik Murphy, defensive back Terrance Brooks, and other transfers such as Ryan Watts and Jahleel Billingsley, a 5-7 record in 2021 could become a thing of the past as quickly as this spring. 

Fans will get their first look at the new roster on Saturday, April 23, as the university officially announced the kick off time for the annual Orange-White Spring Game next Saturday.

The game, which is set to kick off at 6 p.m. on April 23 on Longhorn Network, will be the first spring game under the lights for the Longhorns. 

In the announcement, Longhorns stars D'Shawn Jamison, Xavier Worthy, and Bijan Robinson also asked Longhorns fans everywhere to come out and support the team.

"We got the spring game next week," Robinson said. "I'm going to need everybody, everybody, to come out. It's at 6 p.m., its a night, you know under the lights. So I need everybody to come out here and support and just see us work and see all the hard work we put in. I love ya'll. Hook'Em"

Bijan Robinson
Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (8) smiles after scoring a touchdown during the game against West Virginia on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Mlc Ut Wv Football 1106
Jamison

