Steve Sarkisian: Both Justice Finkley and Aaron Bryant Have A 'Bright Future at Texas'

Sarkisian offered praise to both Finkley and Bryant following the spring game on Saturday.

With the conclusion of the spring game on Saturday, Texas officially wrapped up spring ball for 2022, as they will now get ready for summer workouts with the start of the season coming faster than you'd think.

While it the spring game is not the best option of evaluating talent moving forward for fans, Texas coaches have seen every snap of spring practice, which saw some standout performers.

On the defensive side of the ball, a pair of freshmen received Sark's praise following the spring game. Justice Finkley and Aaron Bryant had a solid performance in Saturday's scrimmage, which was visible to fans in attendance as well as to those watching at home when they weren't bombarded with commercials. "Both Justice and Aaron are really coachable kids, which is the first thing I love" Sarkisian said. "They come in, they put in the work, they try to do what you ask them to do, and by doing that they both really improved this spring."

Finkley, an elite recruit out of high school, was one of the marquee signings for Sarkisian in his 2022 class and has shown what made him a coveted recruit this spring.

"Justice really took a leap in the last 10 days of spring ball," Sarkisian said. "He was a physical player, he had a presence."

Bryant, who was an under-the-radar recruit and not as well-known as Finkley, had just as good of a spring and left Sarkisian impressed with the freshman heading into Texas' summer workouts.

"Aaron is unique in that he is a powerful guy," Sarkisian said. "Low to the ground, quick and pretty good instincts." Where Finkley might see snaps earlier in the season at his position, Bryant finds himself at a position with a bevy of depth, which might limit his reps early on as he adjusts to the college level. "He's just got more of a log jam at his position as to what Justice is playing, but I think both guys have a bright future for us," Sarkisian said. "

It is hard to gauge much of a spring game, which in most respects is a glorified scrimmage to iron out some kinks and wrap up spring ball.

However, despite that, both Finkley and Bryant flashed potential to be key members of the Texas defense moving forward this spring, which should definitely excite Longhorn fans everywhere.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.