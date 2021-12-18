Meet Your 2022 Texas Football Early Enrollees
On Wednesday, Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns had a very successful Early Signing Day.
The Longhorns signed 26 players, boosting their 2022 recruiting class to No. 5 in the nation.
Some recruits, including Devon Campbell, Omari Abor, and Jacoby Matthews are waiting until the late signing period (February 3).
Of the signees, the Longhorns secured key commitments from quarterback Quinn Ewers (ranked No. 1 in the 2021 class), Terrance Brooks, and Justice Finkley.
After Ewers’ transfer, Texas quarterback Casey Thompson entered the transfer portal on Friday. Trey Scott of 247 Sports predicts that Thompson will take his talents to TCU.
Almost half of the signees (11) will be enrolling early at Texas, allowing them to jump start their development by attending spring practice.
Below are the likely 11 players who will enroll early at Texas:
Quinn Ewers, quarterback
Maalik Murphy, quarterback
Terrance Brooks, cornerback
BJ Allen, safety
Jaydon Blue, running back
Justice Finkley, defensive lineman
Jaylon Guilbeau, cornerback
Jaray Bledsoe, defensive lineman
Aaron Bryant, defensive lineman
Cole Hutson, offensive lineman
Xavion Brice, athlete
Looking to the near future, one name to keep an eye out for will be elite 2022 cornerback Denver Harris. Harris will decide between Texas and Texas A&M this Saturday.
