Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Meet Your 2022 Texas Football Early Enrollees

    Texas Football secures 11 early enrollees for the 2022 class
    Author:

    On Wednesday, Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns had a very successful Early Signing Day.

    The Longhorns signed 26 players, boosting their 2022 recruiting class to No. 5 in the nation.

    Some recruits, including Devon Campbell, Omari Abor, and Jacoby Matthews are waiting until the late signing period (February 3).

    Of the signees, the Longhorns secured key commitments from quarterback Quinn Ewers (ranked No. 1 in the 2021 class), Terrance Brooks, and Justice Finkley.

    After Ewers’ transfer, Texas quarterback Casey Thompson entered the transfer portal on Friday. Trey Scott of 247 Sports predicts that Thompson will take his talents to TCU.

    Recommended Articles

    FGc_P5pUcAUajJK
    Play
    Football

    Meet Your 2022 Texas Football Early Enrollees

    Texas Football secures 11 early enrollees for the 2022 class

    12 seconds ago
    USATSI_17159961
    News

    Texas QB Casey Thompson Entered Transfer Portal

    Texas added two quarterbacks in Early Signing Period to its open competition

    14 hours ago
    Gary Patterson
    Play
    Football

    Report: TCU's Patterson Officially To Texas?

    Gary Patterson is inching closer to agreeing to terms with the Longhorns

    17 hours ago

    Almost half of the signees (11) will be enrolling early at Texas, allowing them to jump start their development by attending spring practice.

    Below are the likely 11 players who will enroll early at Texas:

    Quinn Ewers, quarterback

    Maalik Murphy, quarterback

    Terrance Brooks, cornerback

    BJ Allen, safety

    Jaydon Blue, running back

    Justice Finkley, defensive lineman

    Jaylon Guilbeau, cornerback

    Jaray Bledsoe, defensive lineman

    Aaron Bryant, defensive lineman

    Cole Hutson, offensive lineman

    Xavion Brice, athlete

    Looking to the near future, one name to keep an eye out for will be elite 2022 cornerback Denver Harris. Harris will decide between Texas and Texas A&M this Saturday.

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here 

    Want to join in on the discussion board? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

    Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

    FGc_P5pUcAUajJK
    Football

    Meet Your 2022 Texas Football Early Enrollees

    Texas Football secures 11 early enrollees for the 2022 class

    12 seconds ago
    USATSI_17159961
    News

    Texas QB Casey Thompson Entered Transfer Portal

    Texas added two quarterbacks in Early Signing Period to its open competition

    14 hours ago
    Gary Patterson
    Football

    Report: TCU's Patterson Officially To Texas?

    Gary Patterson is inching closer to agreeing to terms with the Longhorns

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17355200
    News

    Texas Avoided An Urban Meyer Nightmare

    Longhorns originally wanted disgraced former Jacksonville Jaguars coach

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17226860
    News

    Longhorns Tight End Jared Wiley Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

    The Longhorns are losing a playmaker at the tight end position

    21 hours ago
    Evan Stewart
    Recruiting

    Top Longhorns WR Target Evan Stewart Stands Firm With Aggies

    Frisco Liberty wide receiver Evan Stewart sticks with the Aggies despite valiant late push by Longhorns

    Dec 16, 2021
    Devon Campbell
    Recruiting

    How Big is Recruiting, NIL Making Texas' Offensive Line's Future?

    The Longhorn's O-Line class for 2022 looks stout, but how much is the school's NIL efforts making a difference?

    Dec 16, 2021
    USATSI_17237192
    Recruiting

    Sarkisian Solidifies Top-Five Recruiting Class For 2022

    After 5-7 first season at Texas, Sarkisian nabs one of nation's top recruiting classes

    Dec 15, 2021