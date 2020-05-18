New Commit Casey Cain is a Good Fit for the Texas Offense

Texas got a commitment from three-star wide receiver Casey Cain on Friday, but just where does the Louisiana playmaker fit into the Texas offense?

The Longhorns' power spread offense functions at its best when it can line up big-framed receivers on the outside to create matchup problems with smaller cornerbacks.

The "x" receiver position specifically depends on players being able to win 50-50 balls and take attention from a boundary cornerback. In the Texas offense that position will never lead the way in targets, but when they are thrown the ball they are usually set up to make a chunk play with big yardage.

Malcom Epps played most of last season in that spot and caught just 32 passes, but they went for more than 500 yards and six touchdowns.

While Cain may not be a downfield burner when it comes to speed, his ability to win when the ball is in the air and get in and out of cuts when he needs to makes him a perfect fit for what both Tom Herman and Mike Yurcich want to do in the passing game.

He's also capable of making guys miss in space, a skill Texas should be able to exploit with its short passing game.

