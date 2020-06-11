Report: Two Texas Longhorns 'Unlikely' to Return in 2020

Texas Longhorns defensive end Peter Mpagi and running back Derrian Brown are not expected to return this season, according to a recent report from Orangebloods.com.

Mpagi went through some major issues related to his heart last season. He was hospitalized a couple of times and eventually sent back to Houston to recover, according to Texas head coach Tom Herman.

It appears he is still undergoing "lab work" on the issue according to Herman.

"Long-term (a return to the field is) so far removed from our thoughts right now being the severity of his heart issue," Herman said back in December.

Brown suffered a stroke in 2019. He provided an update to fans and supporters back in February.



A year from today I had this I had a stroke and I just want to thank God and my mom and dad and And all my friends because if all of them then pray for me I would not be here today to tell my story I want to thank the Shepherd Center ,the pathways, Emory. God still has a plan for me so again I just want to thank God for every single day staying positive to get back to where I am today.🙏🏾🤘🏾 Also I want to thank the Buford community because I’ve always want to be a Buford Wolves 🐺 since I was six years old and I just want to thank you for all the go fund me and everything you did to get me back.

Both players' current health issues occurred before they were able to take the field. Neither has seen action for the Longhorns as of yet.

