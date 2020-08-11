SI All American: Texas Longhorns Commit Among the Most Versatile in 2021 Class

The Texas Longhorns knew when they started recruiting coveted Denton Ryan athlete Billy Bowman they would see heavy competition from other blue blood programs.

Thanks to his versatile skill set, that competition might extend to different assistant coaches once the Longhorns verbal pledge gets on campus.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound Bowman has a bright future at the college level. He has the potential to be elite as a slot receiver, running back or even defensive back depending on team needs and what Bowman desires to do.

SI All American recently featured Bowman as one of the most versitile players in the entire 2021 recruiting class, listing him directly behind Brock Bowers on the list.

From SI All American:

Beyond the fact that the future Longhorn can line up and legitimate contribute as a wide receiver or defensive back in the Big 12, you have to navigate through head-turning special teams action on Bowman's tape to get to his elite ability on offense or defense. He is a special return man at the prep level with that combination of instincts, speed and high risk that the best commonly posses. On offense, he's a steady wideout who works best in the slot based on quickness and ball skills. Defensively, Bowman shines brightest as a classic nickel back type, willing to play physical and support the run and underneath coverage while displaying enough technique and athleticism to hold up in man coverage as a true cornerback as needed.

In-state (Aledo) product and LSU commit Jojo Earle, Pinson (Alabama)'s Ga'Quincy McKinstry, Sammamish (Washington)'s JT Tuimoloau and Plantation (Florida)'s James Williams also earned places on the list.