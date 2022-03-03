Skip to main content

How Much Does Steve Sarkisian Have to Prove in 2022?

Of college football coaches, ESPN believes that Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has the most the prove in 2022

In 2021, the Texas Longhorns’ 5-7 performance fell short of the expectations of new head coach Steve Sarkisian’s ‘All Gas No Brakes’ era.

Some Longhorn fans have resorted to panic after the lackluster season, however; they should keep in mind that it typically takes a new coach at least four years to transform a program.

The Longhorns picked up an impressive recruiting class, including some elite transfers from the portal, which should improve their odds in 2022.

Gary Patterson and Steve Sarkisian

Sarkisian

Sarkisian

Sarkisian

0901121-Sam Pittman-Steve Sarkisian

Sarkisian

Most notably, the Longhorns secured a commitment from Quinn Ewers, the No. 1 quarterback in 2021, who transferred to Texas after a year playing for Ohio State. 

Sarkisian’s underwhelming first season and the addition of several promising recruits begs the question—how much pressure is Sarkisian under to turn things around in 2022? 

One ESPN writer, Alex Scarborough, believes that he has the most to prove out of any college football coach:

Recommended Articles

sark.0
Play
Football

How Much Does Steve Sarkisian Have to Prove in 2022?

Of college football coaches, ESPN believes that Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has the most the prove in 2022

By Tomer Barazani14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago
USATSI_17637105
Play
Men's Basketball

PREVIEW: Texas Saving Toughest Test for Last at No. 6 Kansas

The Longhorns' regular season concludes in one of college basketball's toughest environments

By Zach Dimmitt17 minutes ago
17 minutes ago
pjimage
Play
Football

Incoming QB Battle: Longhorns Spring Football Storylines To Watch

The Longhorns will be entering their second spring under Steve Sarkisian, with high expectations ahead

By Matt Galatzan1 hour ago
1 hour ago

“Steve Sarkisian's first season at Texas did not exactly go according to plan. After starting 4-1, the Longhorns went into a nosedive, losing six straight games, including a home loss in overtime to perennial Big 12 cellar-dweller Kansas. Beating Kansas State to end the regular season did little to clean up a disappointing 5-7 record. The offense was good at times but never great, and the defense was downright terrible, allowing 31.0 points per game.

While recruiting went relatively well, there are two ways of looking at that fifth-place finish: It was four spots below rival Texas A&M, and it heightened expectations for a roster that still might not be ready to compete for a conference title. Sarkisian, who enters the second year of a six-year, $34.2 million guaranteed contract, needs the addition of Ohio State transfer quarterback Quinn Ewers to pay off in a big way. Bringing in former TCU legend Gary Patterson as a special assistant spoke to Sarkisian's confidence, but you have to wonder if things don't improve how it will look to have a future Hall of Fame coach in the same building.”

The next step for the Longhorns will be preparing for the annual Texas Football Orange-White Game, on Saturday, April 23 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Texas will open the season against the University of Louisiana at Monroe on Saturday, Sept. 3.

USATSI_16904049

Sarkisian

USATSI_16904044

Sarkisian

Gary Patterson

Sarkisian

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

sark.0
Football

How Much Does Steve Sarkisian Have to Prove in 2022?

Of college football coaches, ESPN believes that Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has the most the prove in 2022

By Tomer Barazani14 minutes ago
USATSI_17637105
Men's Basketball

PREVIEW: Texas Saving Toughest Test for Last at No. 6 Kansas

The Longhorns' regular season concludes in one of college basketball's toughest environments

By Zach Dimmitt17 minutes ago
pjimage
Football

Incoming QB Battle: Longhorns Spring Football Storylines To Watch

The Longhorns will be entering their second spring under Steve Sarkisian, with high expectations ahead

By Matt Galatzan1 hour ago
Joanne Allen-Taylor
News

Texas Stays in Race For High Big 12 Tourney Seed

Joanne Allen-Taylor scores 20 points as the No. 9 Longhorns use a 9-0 run to distance themselves from the Jayhawks in the final minutes

By Matthew Postins20 hours ago
USATSI_17237071
Football

Ex Longhorn Casey Thompson: Next Nebraska QB1?

Nebraska offensive coordinator spoke on the status of Casey Thompson and the Nebraska quarterback race.

By Connor Zimmerlee23 hours ago
Ehlinger
Longhorns in the pros

Carson Wentz Future With Colts "Yet To Be Determined"; Ehlinger Up Next?

Carson Wentz's future is uncertain at best in Indy. What about Sam Ehlinger?

By Tomer BarazaniMar 2, 2022
USATSI_17809196
Football

Aggie Tight End Shades Longhorns SEC Move At NFL Combine

Texas A&M tight end prospect Jalen Wydermyer thinks the Longhorns should re-think their move to the SEC.

By Matt GalatzanMar 2, 2022
Longhorns 1
Baseball

Game Recap: No. 1 Longhorns Beat Sam Houston 10-2, Improve to 9-0

A complete recap of Texas' Tuesday matchup against Sam Houston State.

By Connor ZimmerleeMar 2, 2022