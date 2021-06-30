TCU Defensive Players to Watch Vs. Texas Longhorns

Before the midway point of the new season, Texas will travel up the I-35 passway to Fort Worth to face Big 12 rival TCU.

The Horned Frogs finished last season with a 6-4 record under veteran head coach Gary Patterson. TCU's defense is currently rebuilding, losing three key players who took their talent to the NFL in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Most notably, the Horned Frogs lost Jim Thorpe Award winner Trevon Moehrig and linebacker Garret Wallow. Additionally, redshirt sophomore safety Ar’Darius Washington decided to leave school, further depleting TCU’s secondary.

TCU’s defense last season allowed a respectable 351 yards and 24 points per game in 10 contest during the 2020 campaign. Will those numbers grow or diminish in 2021?

Make sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com through our season preview series, where we will analyze every opponent on the Longhorns schedule in 2021.

READ MORE: Is The College Football Playoff About To Expand To A 12-Team Model?

Now onto some defensive players to watch:

CB Noah Daniels

Cornerback Noah Daniels was shaping up to be one of the best in the country before forgoing a season-ending knee injury.

A healthy Daniels should return and make an immediate impact for the Horned Frogs.

READ MORE: What Longhorns Recruiting Targets Had To Say After Their June 3-6 Visits To Austin

DB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

After the injury of Daniels, Tomlinson stepped up and became everything TCU needed and then some. THT received First-Team All-Big 12 recognition, PFF All-American and AP All-American honors. If both players stay healthy, the secondary could shape up to be a problem for Big 12 opponents.

DT Kenny Turnier

UCF transfer Kenny Turnier will look to make an impact as well.

Turnier had flashes during his time at Central Florida, appearing in six games and compiling 42 tackles (13 for a loss) and three sacks. Other than some off-the-field issues, Turnier will have a fresh slate to prove himself in Fort Worth.

LB Dee Winters

Sophomore Dee Winters had a very productive season in 2020, racking up 65 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and one defensive touchdown.

Under coach Patterson’s 4-2-5 scheme, expect Winters to be a force playing in the middle of their defense.

CONTINUE READING: Texas Recruiting Tracker: Longhorns Offer 2023 DB Tay'Shawn Wilson

What do you think of the Longhorns' matchup with TCU? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook