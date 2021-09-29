TCU Defensive Impact Players to Watch Vs. Texas In Week 5

Coming off of a dominant win in their Big 12 opener vs. Texas Tech, the Texas Longhorns travel north on I-35 to take on the TCU Horned Frogs

The Horned Frogs finished last season with a 6-4 record under veteran head coach Gary Patterson. TCU's defense is currently rebuilding, after losing three key players who took their talent to the NFL.

Most notably, the Horned Frogs lost Jim Thorpe Award winner Trevon Moehrig and linebacker Garret Wallow. Additionally, redshirt sophomore safety Ar’Darius Washington decided to leave school, further depleting TCU’s secondary.

TCU’s defense last season allowed a respectable 351 yards and 24 points per game in 10 contests during the 2020 campaign.

The 2021 season has been a different story, however, with the TCU defense uncharacteristically struggling, giving up 25.7 points per game (79th nationally), and giving up 391.3 yards per contest (80th nationally). The Horned Frogs have given up over 1,000 yards of total offense in the last two games.

Make sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com through our season preview series, where we will analyze every opponent on the Longhorns schedule in 2021.

Now onto some defensive players to watch:

DB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

Following some unfortunate injuries last season, Tre'Vious Hodges-Tomlinson stepped up and became everything TCU needed and then some. He received First-Team All-Big 12 recognition, PFF All-American and AP All-American honors.

Hodges-Tomlinson has been just as impactful in 2021, as is the heartbeat of the TCU secondary.

DE Ochaun Mathis

One of the most talented pass rushers in the Big 12, Ochaun Mathis will be a major challenge for the Texas offensive line on Saturday. Mathis has just one sack so far in 2021 but has been extremely disruptive.

In 2020, Mathis finished the year with nine sacks.

LB Dee Winters

Sophomore Dee Winters had a very productive season in 2020, racking up 65 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and one defensive touchdown.

Under coach Patterson’s 4-2-5 scheme, expect Winters to be a force playing in the middle of their defense.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.