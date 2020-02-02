LonghornsCountry
Texas Basketball: Second Half Surge Helps Horns Earn Important Win

Longhorn Country Staff

Sophomore guard Courtney Ramey posted all of his 14 points in the second half, and freshman guard Donovan Williams tied his career high with 13 points to lead The University of Texas Men’s Basketball team (14-7, 4-4 Big 12) to a 72-68 victory against Iowa State (9-12, 2-6 Big 12) on Saturday afternoon at the Frank Erwin Center. The Cyclones held a 65-61 lead at the 2:29 mark following a Solomon Young jumper, but the Longhorns responded with an 11-0 run over the next 2:25 to rally for the win.

Ramey scored 8 of his 14 points in the final 3:58 of the contest. Williams hit a career-best 3-of-5 from three-point range and tied his career high with 4 rebounds while playing a career-high 23 minutes. Junior forward Jericho Sims tallied 14 points (7-8 FG) and 9 rebounds in 33 minutes, while junior guard Matt Coleman III added 14 points (6-10 FG), 4 assists and 3 steals in 37 minutes.

Trailing 65-61, Texas used a Sims dunk and a Ramey three-pointer on back-to-back possessions to take a 66-65 lead at the 1:06 mark. Freshman Kai Jones converted a pair of free throws with 43 seconds left after he was fouled grabbing a defensive rebound to build a 68-65 cushion. Coleman later converted two free throws and Williams added a breakaway dunk with four seconds remaining to seal the win.

Texas moves to .500 in Big 12 play after staring 2-4 in the league. The Longhorns will shoot for their third straight win on the road at Kansas Monday night. 

Texas Football: Four Former Longhorns Have a Shot at a Super Bowl Ring Tomorrow

There has been a Longhorn on 12 of the last 15 Super Bowl-winning teams

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Could UT be a Landing Spot for Michigan Grad Transfer WR?

Wolverines receiver Tarik Black will have several big-name suitors, could the Longhorns be one of them?

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorn Assistant Coach Claps Back Hard at Aggie Fan on Twitter

Hand got the better of a Texas A&M fan in a short social media exchange

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Extend Offer to Katy Defensive Back (Watch Highlights)

The Longhorns have thrown their hat in the ring in the race to secure the services of second-generation standout Bobby Taylor

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Major UT Recruiting Target Headed to Austin this Weekend for Visit

Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw is visiting the Forty Acres just a few days days before National Signing Day

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Longhorns Get Wild Road Win at TCU

Texas holds on through crazy final minute to snap three-game skid

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer 2021 Safety (watch highlights)

Four-star safety Kaine Williams hails from Louisiana

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Is Charlie Strong Going Back to Florida as an Analyst?

The former Texas head coach could return to the school where he served as defensive coordinator

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Could Longhorns Target Transfer Receiver?

Oklahoma State's C.J. Moore's decision to enter the transfer portal has raised some eyebrows in the UT fanbase

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Longhorn Fans Could See a Little More 'Havoc'

Texas has turned up the pressure in back-to-back games with great success, could it become a bigger part of the Longhorns' defensive attack going forward?

Chris Dukes