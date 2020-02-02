Texas Basketball: Second Half Surge Helps Horns Earn Important Win

Sophomore guard Courtney Ramey posted all of his 14 points in the second half, and freshman guard Donovan Williams tied his career high with 13 points to lead The University of Texas Men’s Basketball team (14-7, 4-4 Big 12) to a 72-68 victory against Iowa State (9-12, 2-6 Big 12) on Saturday afternoon at the Frank Erwin Center. The Cyclones held a 65-61 lead at the 2:29 mark following a Solomon Young jumper, but the Longhorns responded with an 11-0 run over the next 2:25 to rally for the win.

Ramey scored 8 of his 14 points in the final 3:58 of the contest. Williams hit a career-best 3-of-5 from three-point range and tied his career high with 4 rebounds while playing a career-high 23 minutes. Junior forward Jericho Sims tallied 14 points (7-8 FG) and 9 rebounds in 33 minutes, while junior guard Matt Coleman III added 14 points (6-10 FG), 4 assists and 3 steals in 37 minutes.

Trailing 65-61, Texas used a Sims dunk and a Ramey three-pointer on back-to-back possessions to take a 66-65 lead at the 1:06 mark. Freshman Kai Jones converted a pair of free throws with 43 seconds left after he was fouled grabbing a defensive rebound to build a 68-65 cushion. Coleman later converted two free throws and Williams added a breakaway dunk with four seconds remaining to seal the win.

Texas moves to .500 in Big 12 play after staring 2-4 in the league. The Longhorns will shoot for their third straight win on the road at Kansas Monday night.