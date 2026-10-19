Texas Defense Deserves Its Share of Blame for Disastrous Florida Loss

The Texas Longhorns have a tough pill to swallow following week seven of the season, after being handed a second loss on the season, and for the second straight year, it came at the hands of the Florida Gators.

Much of the focus has fallen on the offense and its consistent struggles, including late-game situations where the program continues to metaphorically and literally fumble games away.

However, the defense was also part of the problem in the loss, and the third-down defense leaves a concerning thought heading into the second half of the season.

Problems Getting off the Field

Texas Longhorns linebacker Justin Cryer (28) reacts after a penalty was called on the Florida Gators offense during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns' defense has been one of the most feared units in the country this season and has arguably been the main reason the program has been as successful as it has been. In conference games, however, they have started to look shaky.

Getting off the field has become a huge problem. The Gators had over 16 minutes more possession time than the Longhorns, including two drives in the second half that went over six minutes, both of which resulted in touchdowns.

Part of the problem for the Longhorns is the defense becoming devoid of turnovers, as they are yet to record one in conference matchups. In non-conference matchups they recorded five turnovers, yet they are still in search of one in SEC play, entering the second half of the year.

That carries over, and while the inept ability to land turnovers is concerning, more concerning was the inability to get off the field on third downs. The Gators converted 8 of 19 third downs, the most successful conversions the defense has allowed this season against Power Four competition.

The problem isn't one conducive decision either, as the Longhorns had opportunities to get off the field. With 1:51 left in the game and one timeout left, the Gators were staring down a 3rd-and-7 to end the game. They were no stranger to that situation, as they had faced an average third-down distance of eight yards in the contest.

Jelani McDonald, who has been having one of the better games on the defensive side of the ball, had an opportunity to bring down Trammel Jones Jr., but sat back too long and Jones was able to put a move on him for a nine-yard gain to effectively run out the clock.

That's been part of the problem: hesitation and minor mistakes that stack up as the game goes on. It isn't completely their fault, being forced on the field for nearly two-thirds of the game, but it feels like the defense is taking a step back, and with the offense struggling, there is no room for that for the rest of the season.

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