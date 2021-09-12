September 12, 2021
Key Takeaways: Texas Defense Dominated in 40-21 Arkansas Loss

The Texas Longhorns’ defense was dominated on all fronts during Saturday’s 40-21 loss to Arkansas; Here are the the most important takeaways
After a big opening win, the Longhorns’ hype train was quickly gaining momentum.

However, Texas was quickly brought back to reality on Saturday night, after an embarrassing 40-21 loss against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

It was a night where nothing seemed to go right for the Longhorns and quarterback Hudson Card. Other than an impressive interception by BJ Foster, the defense didn’t do much to help either, allowing the Razorbacks to score 40 points.

READ MORE: Another QB Battle?: Texas' Thompson Makes Case For QB1 In Arkansas Loss

Here are the top defensive takeaways from the loss:

Dominated In The Middle 

On Saturday, the Texas defensive front, which was once praised as a strength, was quite overwhelmed, allowing Arkansas to get first down after first down. Pete Kwiatkowski’s defense was absolutely dominated in the trenches, and it reflected across the entire game.

Lack Of Pressure

Outside of getting dominated at the point of attack, the Longhorns also had a lack of pressure on quarterback KJ Jefferson. The pass rush that was so effective against Louisiana, was absent, and as a result, the Longhorns' defense became predictable and one-dimensional. 

Razorbacks Run Attack 

The Razorbacks ran all over the Texas defense, with 333 total rushing yards. It started with quarterback KJ Jefferson, who rushed for 73 yards and continued with Trelon Smith, who dominated 75 yards and scored a rushing touchdown.

Missed Tackles 

Overall, the defense had a weak showing, missing tackles left and right throughout the game. The Longhorns had no answer against a predictable (run first) Hogs offense and allowed Arkansas runners to gain endless yards after contact.

After this deflating loss, the Longhorns will look to flip the script in their upcoming home match against a weak Rice team.

CONTINUE READING: Back To The Drawing Board: Texas Falls In Fayetteville 40-21

