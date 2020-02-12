LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: 2021 Tight End Decommits from Longhorns

Chris Dukes

2021 tight end prospect Lake McCree has decommitted from Texas according to a post from Twitter. 

McRee is listed as a three-star prospect, the No. 14 tight end in the country, the No. 53 player from the state of Texas and the No. 362 overall recruit in the 2021 class according to 247 Sports. 

“While I have much respect for the University of Texas, after talking with my family I’ve decided to reopen my recruitment,” McRee said on Twitter.

From nearby Lake Travis High School, the 6-foot-4, 217-pound prospect originally committed to Texas back in July of 2019, but has picked up a slew of new offers since that decision including Alabama, Utah, Auburn, Texas Tech and Colorado. The Longhorns have also changed up their offensive staff since then, replacing Derek Warehime with Jay Boulware (formerly the running backs coach at Oklahoma).

While certainly a disappointment for Texas, there is always a chance McRee could still end up as a member of the class with a recommitment going forward. Players signing after decommitting has become an increasing trend in college football recruiting over the past few years. 

Texas now has six commits in the 2021 class, which is currently ranked No. 1 in the Big 12 and No. 6 overall according to 247 Sports. 

McRee made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon during what was a busy news day for Texas on all fronts. 

Not only did the Longhorns host their first press conference since the team's 38-10 win over Utah, the team also introduced seven new assistant coaches to the media for the first time as members of the staff. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: Wide Receiver Malcolm Epps Moving to Tight End

The will-be redshirt sophomore caught 20 passes for 232 yards at receiver last year

Chris Dukes

by

Banner1231

Texas Football: DeMarvion Overshown Moving to Linebacker

The will-be junior played several different positions in the defensive backfield last year

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Joseph Ossai Moving to New Position

The Texas linebacker will play a new hybrid 'jack' position

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: B.J. Foster to Miss Spring Practice After Shoulder Surgery

The will-be junior battled the injury through most of 2019

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Roschon Johnson to Stay at Running Back

Recruited to play quarterback, Johnson will continue to play tailback heading into his sophomore year

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Jordan Whittington Moving to Slot Receiver

Herman announces former Cuero standout will return to the 'position we recruited him to play'

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: A Look at Longhorns in the NFL

These former Texas players had big seasons at the next level

Tomer Barazani

Texas Basketball: Video: Reaction from Texas' 52-45 loss to No. 1 Baylor

The Longhorns are running out of opportunities for resume-building wins

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Second-Half Surge Propels Bears to Win

Baylor's 13-0 run in the middle of the second half was the difference in a 52-45 victory in Austin

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Three Former Longhorns Named Finalists for 2020 Olympic Team

Three players among the 44 finalists for the 12-man roster

Chris Dukes