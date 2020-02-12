Texas Football: 2021 Tight End Decommits from Longhorns

2021 tight end prospect Lake McCree has decommitted from Texas according to a post from Twitter.

McRee is listed as a three-star prospect, the No. 14 tight end in the country, the No. 53 player from the state of Texas and the No. 362 overall recruit in the 2021 class according to 247 Sports.

“While I have much respect for the University of Texas, after talking with my family I’ve decided to reopen my recruitment,” McRee said on Twitter.

From nearby Lake Travis High School, the 6-foot-4, 217-pound prospect originally committed to Texas back in July of 2019, but has picked up a slew of new offers since that decision including Alabama, Utah, Auburn, Texas Tech and Colorado. The Longhorns have also changed up their offensive staff since then, replacing Derek Warehime with Jay Boulware (formerly the running backs coach at Oklahoma).

While certainly a disappointment for Texas, there is always a chance McRee could still end up as a member of the class with a recommitment going forward. Players signing after decommitting has become an increasing trend in college football recruiting over the past few years.

Texas now has six commits in the 2021 class, which is currently ranked No. 1 in the Big 12 and No. 6 overall according to 247 Sports.

McRee made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon during what was a busy news day for Texas on all fronts.

Not only did the Longhorns host their first press conference since the team's 38-10 win over Utah, the team also introduced seven new assistant coaches to the media for the first time as members of the staff.