Texas Football: Five Moments That Defined the Longhorns 2019 Season - No. 5

Chris Dukes

For more than half the programs in the country an 8-5 season with a bowl win is considered a success. 

Texas is not most places. 

To say the Longhorn fan base was disappointed with an 8-5 campaign would be an understatement. Texas faithful clambered for changes as the season wore on leading to seven new assistant coaches in Tom Herman's staff by the end of the year. 

So where did it all change? When a team plays as many close games as Texas did last year - six contests decided by seven points or less - there are plenty of opportunities for things to go different. We've narrowed it down to the five most influential plays - both for better or worse - in the Texas football season in 2019.

Here they are, listed n order of impact. 

No. 5 Cameron Dicker's 33-yard field goal to beat Kansas

Yes, the Texas season was a disappointment, but it's important for fans to remember that it could have actually been worse. Had the Longhorns lost to Kasnas - at home - and finished the season 6-6, the fallout may very well have been even worse after the end of the year. 

Kansas' Carter Staley hit Stephon Robinson for a 22-yard touchdown with 1:11 to go in the game. He then hit Daylon Charlot on the two-point conversion to give the Jayhawks a 48-47 lead with 1:11 on the clock. On the verge of what would have been a devastating loss to a Kansas team that came into the game 0-4 in conference play, Texas' Sam Ehlinger responded by driving down the field and setting up Dicker for a crucial 33-yard kick. "Dicker the kicker" trotted out on the field with ice water in his veins, drilling his second career game-winner and bailing his team out of what would have been an embarrassing loss in Austin.

This is the first in a five-part series. Be sure to check back with us as we count down to No. 1 

What do you think?

What moments could have changed the Texas season? Sound off in the comments below and let your voice be heard. 

