Former Texas and current Baltimore Ravens placekicker Justin Tucker added to his already-impressive football resume with an NFL All Pro honor on Friday.

Tucker, a Westlake High School alumnus, started for the Longhorns at placekicker. He booted one of the most famous field goals in the history of the program in 2011, nailing a last-second kick to beat rival Texas A & M in the last meeting between the two schools as conference opponents.

Since then he's gone on to become a five-time All Pro, three-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion.