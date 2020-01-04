Texas Football: Longhorn Legend Justin Tucker Named NFL All Pro
Former Texas and current Baltimore Ravens placekicker Justin Tucker added to his already-impressive football resume with an NFL All Pro honor on Friday.
Tucker, a Westlake High School alumnus, started for the Longhorns at placekicker. He booted one of the most famous field goals in the history of the program in 2011, nailing a last-second kick to beat rival Texas A&M in the last meeting between the two schools as conference opponents.
Since then he's gone on to become a five-time All Pro, three-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion.