Texas Football: Report: Longhorn Linebacker No Longer in Transfer Portal

Multiple outlets are reporting that Texas linebacker Juwan Mitchell is no longer in the transfer portal.

Mitchell signed with Texas in 2019 from the junior college ranks and earned three starts, tallying 39 tackles (3.5 for loss), four pass breakups and three sacks.

Mitchell's return is a major win for the Longhorns, who are extremely thin at the linebacker spot with Ayodele Adeoye out for the spring after foot surgery and Marcus Tillman still sidelined with a knee injury suffered last season.

Mitchell will most likely see No. 1 team reps through at least spring practice at linebacker alongside David Gbenda, who is expected to fill the other inside linebacker spot, though Court Jaquess did get the starting nod over Mitchell in the Alamo Bowl.

Jaylan Ford could provide some extra depth at the position once he arrives in the summer, but playing in the middle of the defense is often a steep learning curve for true freshmen, especially those that don't enroll early.

Even with Mitchell returning, don't be surprised to see Texas take a look at the transfer portal to potentially bring in another inside linebacker to help fill out the depth chart and give new linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler and defensive coordinator Chris Ahs some more bodies to rotate in and out of the lineup.

The Longhorns struggled on defense through most of 2019, but are hoping to build on a strong showing in the Alamo Bowl in which they held a talented Utah offense to just 10 points.