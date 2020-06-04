LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Governor Increases Live Sporting Event Capacity to 50%

Chris Dukes

As the state of Texas continues its current reopening trajectory, the outlook of sports returning in the fall continues to change. 

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently increased seating capacity for live sporting events from the original 25% up to 50%. 

According to the Dallas Morning News: 

Abbott’s order for “Phase 3” of the state’s reopening covers professional, collegiate, and other similar sporting events, effective immediately.

“Stadiums, whether it be where the Mavericks play or the Texas Rangers play or the Dallas Cowboys play, will be able to seat [at] 50% capacity,” Abbott told KDFW-TV in Dallas late Wednesday.

This new rule would include home games for the Texas Longhorns, meaning we could conceivably see as many as 50,000 fans in DKR Memorial Stadium this fall according to current guidelines. It's a stark change from talk a month ago, when fans were wondering if there would be a college football season at all because of concerns over the novel coronavirus. 

Of course, there is still a long way to go before we get to the Longhorns' season opener against South Florida on Sept. 5.  We could see many things change between now and then. 

For now the Longhorns program is focused on getting players back on campus and started on voluntary offseason workouts. Texas officials will use a series of tests to ensure no players are currently infected before returning to campus as a few schools around the country have had athletes test positive for the virus over the past few days. 

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Receiver Brennan Eagles: 'I’m Not Going to Play Another Snap Knowing What’s Going on in Our Society'

The Texas receiver is using his platform as an athlete to protest against racial injustice

Chris Dukes

Texas Offers Four-Star Receiver from SEC Country

Antonio Harmon is 6-foot-4 and hails from Kosciusko, Mississippi

Chris Dukes

Longhorn Players, Coaches and Administrators Speak Out on Recent Events

Texas players and coaches are making their voices heard

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorns Among Favorites in Race for Four-Star Receiver

The Texas Longhorns made the top seven for four-star 2021 pass catcher Ketron Jackson

Chris Dukes

Major Outlet Predicts Alamo Bowl Return for University of Texas

Another trip to San Antonio would have to be considered a disappointment for Texas Longhorns fans

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Offer Georgia Bulldogs Commit Treyaun Webb

The Longhorns have thrown their hat in the ring in the race to land talented young athlete Treyaun Webb.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Safety Target Sets June 15 Commitment Date

Kennedale's JD Coffey has set a commitment date for June 15.

Chris Dukes

Texas Cornerback Recruiting Target to Commit in Less than Two Weeks

The Longhorns are awaiting news from high-priority talent Ishmael Ibraheem.

Chris Dukes

Who Will Lead the Texas Longhorns in Rushing in 2020?

While the returning Keaontay Ingram is the frontrunner, there are plenty of contenders to lead the way in a deep and talented running back room.

Chris Dukes

Burt, Gibson earn Big 12 Dr. Prentice Gautt Postgraduate Scholarships

Recipients must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.2 on a 4.0 scale.

Longhorn Country Staff