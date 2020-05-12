Texas Head Coach Tom Herman Comments on Transfer Receiver From Michigan

Texas head coach Tom Herman made a statement about his newest offensive weapon, Michigan transfer wide receiver Tarik Black.

“Tarik is a big target, an athletic receiver and a player who has displayed the ability to catch the ball in traffic,” Herman said on Monday afternoon. “He has competed against a lot of tremendous players in the Big Ten and at Michigan for three years, so he brings a great deal of knowledge and experience to our team. Tarik is a really talented player who will be a valuable veteran influence and can bring added leadership to our wide receiver room.”

The Longhorns needed leadership amongst their pass catchers to help develop a young receiving corps that includes Brennan Eagles, Marcus Washington, Al'Vonte Woodard, Kennedy Lewis, Troy Omeire and Kelvontay Dixon.

But Black is not just an older face in the lineup or another body for the depth chart, the former U.S. Army All American possesses the potential to be the next great Texas receiver in the Longhorns power spread offense.

Black burst on the scene at Michigan his freshman year, enrolling early and earning immediate playing time. He scored a touchdown in his first-ever college game against Florida in 2017, but a pair of injuries cost him most of his first two college seasons. He was finally able to get healthy last year, but had to compete with Nico Collins, Donovan People-Jones and Ronnie Bell for opportunities. He finished last season with 25 catches for 323 yards and a score.

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI