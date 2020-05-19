Texas Legend Vince Young Celebrates 37th Birthday

Being a Texas fan in the early 2000’s, meant one thing: you watched and idolized Vince Young.

As a freshman, Young already possessed an accurate arm, great foot speed, unbelievable athletic ability, and ended up being everything Texas hoped for and more. Alongside coach Mack Brown, the Houston native led the Longhorns to an 11-1 record in his sophomore season. Life got even better in the Forty Acres when Texas finished the very next season undefeated at 11-0.

Everyone knows what happened next. The Texas icon put up a performance of a lifetime in the 2006 Rose Bowl against USC. The monstrous statline included 467 total yards on offense and three rushing touchdowns. With 19 seconds left, Young took over and scored the infamous game-winning nine-yard touchdown on fourth down.

The Texas legend took his talents to the big leagues, being selected third overall by the Tennessee Titans. However, his six years in the NFL didn’t quite live up to the hype, coming off of his legendary college career. Vince Young retired from the NFL during the 2011 season, finishing with 8,964 yards and 58 total touchdowns.

In an article titled What the Hell Happened to Vince Young? | By Vince Young by “ThePlayersTribune”, Young goes into great detail about his life. Explaining how an 11 year old who would sleep “by the front door” to protect those closest to him, would turn into the man who would carry the Horns to a national championship.

While it didn’t have the perfect Cinderella ending, Young will always be remembered as a fan favorite and Texas legend.