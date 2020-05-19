LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Legend Vince Young Celebrates 37th Birthday

Tomer Barazani

Being a Texas fan in the early 2000’s, meant one thing: you watched and idolized Vince Young.

As a freshman, Young already possessed an accurate arm, great foot speed, unbelievable athletic ability, and ended up being everything Texas hoped for and more. Alongside coach Mack Brown, the Houston native led the Longhorns to an 11-1 record in his sophomore season. Life got even better in the Forty Acres when Texas finished the very next season undefeated at 11-0.

Everyone knows what happened next. The Texas icon put up a performance of a lifetime in the 2006 Rose Bowl against USC. The monstrous statline included 467 total yards on offense and three rushing touchdowns. With 19 seconds left, Young took over and scored the infamous game-winning nine-yard touchdown on fourth down.

The Texas legend took his talents to the big leagues, being selected third overall by the Tennessee Titans. However, his six years in the NFL didn’t quite live up to the hype, coming off of his legendary college career. Vince Young retired from the NFL during the 2011 season, finishing with 8,964 yards and 58 total touchdowns.

In an article titled What the Hell Happened to Vince Young? | By Vince Young by “ThePlayersTribune”, Young goes into great detail about his life. Explaining how an 11 year old who would sleep “by the front door” to protect those closest to him, would turn into the man who would carry the Horns to a national championship.

While it didn’t have the perfect Cinderella ending, Young will always be remembered as a fan favorite and Texas legend.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Where Does Sam Ehlinger Rank Among Texas Quarterbacks Since 2000?

Ehlinger is already near the top of the school's all time passing lists, but where does his legacy rank among some of the greats?

Chris Dukes

The Recruiting Big Board: Running Back

Where do the Longhorns stand on running back recruiting following the commitment of Hallettville's Jonathon Brooks?

Chris Dukes

Texas Coaches Return to Team Facility Today

The Longhorns staff is back on campus, using masks and social distancing

Chris Dukes

Texas Head Coach Cautiously Optimistic About Football Season

Tom Herman believes the season will take place, says the country and fanbase 'need it'

Tomer Barazani

New Commit Casey Cain is a Good Fit for the Texas Offense

The Longhorns will be able to put Cain's length and size to good use

Chris Dukes

Texas Sits Just Outside Top 10 in Preseason Ranking

The Sporting News has the Longhorns at No. 13

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: How Does the Latest RB Commit Fits into the UT Offense?

Why bringing in Jonathon Brooks makes sense for what the Longhorns want to do in the future under Mike Yurcich

Chris Dukes

Already-Stacked Texas RB Room Just Got Deeper

The Longhorns added even more depth to their running back room with the addition of Jonathon Brooks

Tomer Barazani

Texas Offers Top 10 Defensive Lineman

Texas has extended a scholarship offer to four-star defensive lineman Tygee Hill.

Chris Dukes

Texas Offers Hot Defensive Line Prospect from SEC Country

Texas has thrown its hat into the ring in the battle for New Orleans defensive tackle Shone Washington

Chris Dukes