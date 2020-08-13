Report: Texas Longhorn Defensive Lineman Opts Out for 2020

Texas junior and projected starter Marqez Bimage has opted out of the 2020 season.

This decision is following the recent announcement by the Big 12 to proceed with nine in-conference and one non-conference game starting in September.

A message by Bimage has not yet been released..

What does this mean for Texas?

The loss of Bimage will be a tough blow for the Texas defense. Bimage was projected to compete and successfully win the starting defensive end position over freshman five-star Alfred Collins and sophomore Moro Ojomo. With the loss of Bimage, it now becomes a two horse race for the starting position. Recent practice reports suggest that Collins might become the only starting freshman come opening day.

Texas coach Tom Herman expressed both excitement and caution regarding the upcoming season:

“Our guys are really excited. We understand all of the health and safety challenges and appreciate everything our medical team is doing here, but probably the worst thing about all of this has been the uncertainty. It has been very hard on our players mentally, and they’ve done a great job fighting through it.”

Bimage still has a redshirt available to burn, but opting out for the year isn't the same as taking a redshirt season. The would-be senior won't participate in team activities or workouts as a part of the opting out process.

The Longhorns are currently set to open the season on September 12th facing UTEP.

