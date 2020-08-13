LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Report: Texas Longhorn Defensive Lineman Opts Out for 2020

Tomer Barazani

Texas junior and projected starter Marqez Bimage has opted out of the 2020 season.

This decision is following the recent announcement by the Big 12 to proceed with nine in-conference and one non-conference game starting in September. 

A message by Bimage has not yet been released..

What does this mean for Texas?

The loss of Bimage will be a tough blow for the Texas defense. Bimage was projected to compete and successfully win the starting defensive end position over freshman five-star Alfred Collins and sophomore Moro Ojomo. With the loss of Bimage, it now becomes a two horse race for the starting position. Recent practice reports suggest that Collins might become the only starting freshman come opening day.

Texas coach Tom Herman expressed both excitement and caution regarding the upcoming season:

“Our guys are really excited. We understand all of the health and safety challenges and appreciate everything our medical team is doing here, but probably the worst thing about all of this has been the uncertainty. It has been very hard on our players mentally, and they’ve done a great job fighting through it.”

Bimage still has a redshirt available to burn, but opting out for the year isn't the same as taking a redshirt season. The would-be senior won't participate in team activities or workouts as a part of the opting out process.

The Longhorns are currently set to open the season on September 12th facing UTEP.

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Players Speak on Big 12's Decision to Play in Fall

On Wednesday, the Big 12 announced that the conference will proceed with its plans to play out the fall football season.

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorn Players, Coach Praise Big 12 Decision

Texas head coach Tom Herman and team leaders Sam Ehlinger and Caden Sterns expressed their excitement over the conference's decision to play football in the fall.

Chris Dukes

Big 12 Commissioner: Athletes are Safer Under Program Supervision Than in the 'General Population'

Bob Bowlsby spoke to the media about the conference's decision to move forward with college football on Wednesday.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Revised 2020 Football Schedule Announced

The Texas nowLonghorns begin the conference season on the road on Sept. 26 and open home conference play on Oct. 3.

Chris Dukes

Big 12 Moving Forward With Fall Football

The league's board of directors agreed Tuesday night to proceed with fall sports seasons.

Chris Dukes

Transfer Linebacker Tony Fields II Chooses Big 12 Opponent Over Texas Longhorns

Former Arizona linebacker Tony Fields II chose West Virginia on Monday evening.

Tomer Barazani

by

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Trending for a Top In-State RB?

Recent news would suggest Texas is surging when it comes to the recruitment of dangerous Cy-Fair running back L.J. Johnson

Chris Dukes

Big Ten, Pac-12 Decisions Leave Big 12 on the Clock

After two Power 5 conferences make unprecedented decisions, all eyes now turn to the Big 12 and Bob Bowlsby

Chris Dukes

Could College Football Have Different Fall and Spring National Champs?

With the Big Ten, Pac-12, MAC and Mountain West now looking to play football in the fall, we face the potential for the return of the split national title.

Chris Dukes

SI All American: Texas Longhorns Commit Among the Most Versatile in 2021 Class

Billy Bowman has the potential to be elite at multiple positions.

Chris Dukes

by

Smithy