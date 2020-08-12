Texas Longhorn Players, Coach Praise Big 12 Decision

Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman and team leaders Sam Ehlinger and Caden Sterns expressed their excitement over the conference's decision to play football in the fall.

Herman praised not only the conference's decision, but the leadership shown by University of Texas vice president and athletic director Chris Del Conte.

“I had been very hopeful that the Big 12 would come to this decision. Chris Del Conte has been awesome, he kept me informed throughout the entire process so it didn’t come as a surprise," Herman said. "Our guys are really excited. We understand all of the health and safety challenges and appreciate everything our medical team is doing here, but probably the worst thing about all of this has been the uncertainty. It has been very hard on our players mentally, and they’ve done a great job fighting through it. When the conference comes out and says, ‘We’re committed to finding every way possible that we can play this season,’ I think that gives them a lot of pride, and it gives them a lot of confidence that, if they come out here and do what they’re supposed to do, they’re going to get to play this great game that they love.”

Senior leader Sam Ehlinger was one of the players involved in the league's process of reaching out to athletes. Though there were some tough questions asked regarding player safety, Ehlinger feels confident with the Big 12's plan moving forward.

“We’re very happy that the Big 12 is following the medical advice that has been presented to them," Ehlinger said. "We’re grateful for the opportunity to continue to practice and develop, and we hope that they continue to listen to our medical professionals and the guidance that they’re given. It’s been incredible to be involved in the process. I know we’re all extremely grateful that the Big 12 has included a group of players representing every school to give their input and feedback and also allow us to hear what’s going into the decision-making process.”

Teammate and junior defensive back Caden Sterns echoed Ehlinger's sentiments.

“I think it’s great that the Big 12 is continuing with fall sports right now. Obviously, we as players want to play as long as it’s safe for us. It’s been good that the Big 12 has allowed us to be involved in the process, because there is obviously a lot of uncertainty. And for us to get some sort of an answer, that helps ease our minds. We want to play, so to have that schedule, and to see the structure of what it’s going to look like, is relieving for us as players. And, that allows Sam and I to have the opportunity to share all of that information with our entire team.”

The Big 12 is set to start league play on Sept. 26. The Longhorns will open up on the road at Texas Tech. Before that Texas will host one nonconference game, though the date and opponent are not set in stone. Most expect the Longhorns to take on UTEP.

