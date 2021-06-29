Texas Longhorns 2021 Opponent Preview: Texas Christian University

Texas Longhorns 2021 Opponent Preview: Week Four Against an Inconsistent Yet Improving Texas Christian University Team

The Texas Longhorns are heading into the 2021 regular season with renewed expectations and will have a challenging test when they travel to Fort Worth to face Big 12 rival TCU.

The Horned Frogs are coming off an inconsistent 6-4 season with veteran head coach Gary Patterson leading the way.

Texas and TCU are two teams that have faced off countless times, with the Longhorns leading the way 63-27 in overall record. TCU has won the past two matchups.

Quarterback Max Duggan will return as the quarterback, looking to improve on a promising season that included 1,795 yards and 10 touchdowns in the air and 526 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

READ MORE: Top 2022 Edge Rusher Derrick Brown Names Longhorns in Top 2

READ MORE: Longhorns Land Commitment from Elite 2022 RB Jamarion Miller

Check out the first part of LonghornsCountry.com's way-too-early preview of Lousiana below:

TCU

2021 Record: 6-4 (5-4 in Big 12)

Head coach: Gary Patterson

Gary Patterson is 178-74 as the head coach

Offensive Set: Multiple

Defensive Set: 4-2-5

Returning starters on Offense: 8

The Horned Frogs offense will remain largely intact, returning nine starters. On the ground, TCU will still have the two-headed monster with Zach Evans and Kendre Miller to help Duggan out. Duggan’s top two receiving targets Quentin Johnston and Taye Barber are also returning while looking to improve in the 2021 season.

Projected starters on Offense:

QB Max Duggan*

RB Zach Evans

WR Quentin Johnston*

WR Taye Barber*

WR Blair Conwright*

TE Carter Ware*

LT Obinna Eze

LG John Lanz*

C Steve Avila*

RG Blake Hickey

RT Andrew Coker*

Returning starters on Defense: 8

Similar to the offense, the TCU defense returns the vast majority of its starters. Notable losses for the team include Jim Thorpe Award winner Tre’Von Moehrig along with Garret Wallow who were both taken in the 2021 NFL Draft. The defense allowed 351 yards and 24 points per game last season.

Projected starters on Defense:

DE Ochaun Mathis*

DE Khari Coleman*

DT Corey Bethley

DT Terrell Cooper*

LB Dee Winters*

LB Jamoi Hodge

CB Noah Daniels

CB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson*

SS Nook Bradford Jr.

WS La'Kendrick Van Zandt

S T.J. Carter

Newcomers to Know:

OL Obinne Eze

As one of the top transfers for the Horned Frogs, Eze was a 25-game starter in 2019 for the Memphis Tigers and will provide protection for Max Duggan. Eze will most likely slide into left tackle and have an instant impact.

S T.J. Carter

TCU didn’t stop with just Obinna Eze from Memphis; they also added four-year starter at cornerback T.J. Carter. Look for Carter to be an immediate impact player and a versatile weapon for Coach Patterson going forward.

J.D Spielman

As a leading receiver at Nebraska, Spielman will fill an immediate need for the team. Spielman was briefly a Texas target when entering the portal.

After Texas:

After facing off against the Longhorns, the Horned Frogs will travel to Lubbock and face Texas Tech.

How will the Longhorns fare against the Horned Frogs? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook