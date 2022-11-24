Checking Ticket Prices for Longhorns-Bears Game

The Texas Longhorns are preparing to host their regular-season finale when the Baylor Bears come to Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium on Friday. So let’s check on what tickets look like for the game.

The Texas Longhorns are hosting Baylor on Friday. It’s a post-Thanksgiving Day game with an 11 a.m. local kickoff and the ticket prices at SI Tickets reflect that.

As of Wednesday night you could get into the stadium for just $21 a seat in the upper level of the field. That’s in the corner on the north side of the stadium. If you want something in the lower level, those are going for cheap as well, at least by Texas standards. The least expensive seat is in Lower 18 and is going for just $39.

This also might be a good game to get a club pass, if you’re into that. Champions Club passes are going for as little as $3 per person. The Ricoh Club is as little as $10.

The most expensive seat for Friday is in Section 39C, Row 13, which is going for $404 per seat.

The College Football Playoff

Texas is out of the race for the College Football Playoff. That’s reflected in their futures prices for tickets for both the College Football Playoff championship game and any of the New Year’s Six games. A lower-level end zone seat would cost you $15, which is unchanged from last week. It’s also the baseline for any of the FBS teams that SI samples.

For the CFP semifinal game, the highest futures prices belong to the Georgia Bulldogs at $147 for either of the semifinal sites, followed by Ohio State at $129 for either site. Should Georgia advance to the national championship game, the Bulldogs’ futures price is $278, followed by Ohio State at $212.

