Texas Longhorns Extend Early Offer to 2029 Wide Receiver
With Texas's latest five-star commitment from running back Derrek Cooper, it seems the Longhorns are once again on track to have another impressive recruiting cycle. Though the focus of Texas football continues to be primarily on the 2026 class, it's never too early to start preparing for future cycles as well.
Texas is currently preparing for recruitment well in the future, extending an offer to 2029 wide receiver Le'Quan Jackson, according to On Texas Football's CJ Vogel.
Texas Has Had an Impressive History with Wide Receivers in the Sarkisian Era
Jackson, standing at 6-3 and 190 pounds, is attending Grayson High School in Georgia, according to 247Sports. It's currently too early for Jackson to be assigned a star rating, but if Texas's early offer is any indication, Jackson has the potential to be a top wide receiver in his recruiting class.
Texas has had a track record of impressive receiver production in the Steve Sarkisian era on the Forty Acres, producing standouts such as first-round NFL draft picks Xavier Worthy and Matthew Golden, as well as Adonai Mitchell and Jordan Whittington, who were taken in the second and sixth rounds of their draft, respectively.
If Jackson decides to commit to the Longhorns, he could join a growing list of dynamic receivers from Texas continuing their careers in the NFL.
Golden is the most recent example of a wide receiver from Texas taking his talents to the professional level, having been drafted in the first round with the 23rd overall pick by the Green Bay Packers in the 2025 NFL Draft. Golden was not a recruit for the Longhorns, but instead transferred for his junior season, leaving the Houston Cougars.
In his single season with Texas, Golden emerged as a top prospect for the NFL after recording 987 yards and nine touchdowns with an opportunity to play in the college football playoffs. Though it's early, Jackson could see similar opportunities in Austin with the Longhorns.
Excluding the current recruiting cycle, Texas has had top-five recruiting classes in 247Sports team rankings in three of the past four cycles. Currently, the Longhorns' 2026 class also sits in the top five team rankings, boasting 21 total commits, including four five-stars.
Perhaps if Jackson decides to accept the Longhorns' offer early, he could be the first commitment in his recruiting class and the first step towards Texas continuing its impressive recruiting streak since Sarkisian became head coach.
Jackson also has an offer from Georgia Souther, according to his instagram.